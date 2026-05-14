Pradosh Vrat May 2026: Check date, Trayodashi Tithi timings, puja muhurat, samagri list and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the important fasting days dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Hindu traditions. Devotees believe observing this vrat with proper rituals can bring peace, prosperity, happiness and spiritual blessings into life.

The vrat is observed twice every month on the Trayodashi Tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Since the first Pradosh Vrat of May 2026 falls on a Thursday, it will be observed as Guru Pradosh Vrat.

When is the first Pradosh Vrat of May 2026?

Here’s a quick look at the date and timing details related to the first Pradosh Vrat of May 2026.

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 11:20 am on May 14, 2026.

The tithi will end at 8:31 am on May 15, 2026.

The Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Thursday, May 14.

Since it falls on a Thursday, it will be known as Guru Pradosh Vrat.

Religious beliefs suggest the vrat may help bring prosperity, happiness and social respect.

It is also believed that devotees may gain victory over enemies through sincere worship.

Shubh muhurat for Pradosh Vrat puja

Pradosh Vrat puja is traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal, which falls around sunset and is considered highly auspicious for Shiva worship.

On May 14, the auspicious puja muhurat will remain from 7:50 pm to 9:17 pm.

Devotees will get around 2 hours and 12 minutes for worship rituals.

Traditional beliefs say puja performed after the muhurat may not provide complete spiritual benefits.

The fast should only be broken after 8:31 am on May 15 because the Trayodashi Tithi will remain active till then.

Pradosh Vrat puja samagri list

The following items are commonly used during Pradosh Vrat puja and Shiva worship rituals.

Water

Gangajal

Raw milk

Curd

Honey

Sugar

White sandalwood

Akshat

Bel patra

Dhatura

Bhang

Shami leaves

Aak flowers

White flowers

Kalava

Bhasma

Pure ghee

Cotton wicks

Camphor

Incense sticks

Dhoop

Fruits

Sweets

Pradosh Vrat puja vidhi

Devotees usually follow a simple but disciplined routine while observing the Pradosh Vrat.

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the rituals.

Take a formal vrat sankalp in front of Lord Shiva.

Follow a satvik routine throughout the day. If possible, devotees may observe a nirahar fast or keep a fruit-based fast.

Place an idol or picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the temple area at home.

Perform abhishek of the Shivling first with water, then Panchamrit and finally with pure water.

Offer sandalwood, bhasma, bel patra, dhatura, flowers, incense, diya, fruits and sweets to Lord Shiva.

Chant Shiva mantras and recite the vrat katha along with Shiv Chalisa.

End the puja by performing Lord Shiva’s aarti with a ghee diya and camphor.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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