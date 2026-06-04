When is Pradosh Vrat in June 2026? Know Shukra and Shani Pradosh dates

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat holds special significance in Hinduism. It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month. By observing a fast on this day and performing the prescribed rituals, devotees are believed to receive the special blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The first Pradosh Vrat of June is considered especially important because it falls during Adhik Maas. This year, Adhik Maas (Malmas) began in the month of Jyeshtha and will continue until June 15. Let us find out when Pradosh Vrat will be observed in June and the auspicious timings for the puja.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026

The first Pradosh Vrat of June will be observed on Friday, June 12, 2026. When Pradosh falls on a Friday, it is known as Shukra Pradosh. Observing the Shukra Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring wealth, happiness and prosperity, while also promoting harmony in married life.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Auspicious timings

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha begins at 7:36 pm on June 12, 2026.

The Trayodashi Tithi will end at 4:07 pm on June 13, 2026.

Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 7:36 pm to 9:25 pm on June 12, 2026.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month will be observed on Saturday, June 27, 2026. When Pradosh falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh. Observing the Shani Pradosh Vrat is believed to help devotees overcome troubles and obstacles. It is also associated with relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh and Pitru Dosh.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Auspicious timings

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha begins at 10:22 pm on June 26, 2026. The Tithi will end at 12:43 am on June 28, 2026.

Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 7:20 pm to 9:29 pm on June 27, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify or guarantee the accuracy of such beliefs or practices.

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