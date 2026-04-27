Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Date, Bhaum Pradosh puja rituals, shubh muhurat, timing and significance

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat is one of the prominent fasts offered to Lord Shiva and is celebrated twice a month during Trayodashi Tithi. The Pradosh Vrat of April 2026, which is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat and falls on Tuesday, is considered sacred for those who wish to gain power, protection, and deliverance from difficulties.

The Pradosh Vrat is observed during the Pradosh Kaal that takes place after sunset, and it is considered very auspicious to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

When is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat in April 2026?

Date: April 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:51 PM on Apr 28, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 07:51 PM on Apr 29, 2026

Why Bhaum Pradosh is considered special

If Pradosh Vrat comes on a Tuesday, then it is referred to as Bhaum Pradosh, which is considered highly auspicious for:

Removal of hindrances and negative energies

Building confidence and mental fortitude

Getting respite from debts and misunderstandings

Enhancement of overall well-being

This is thought to have positive impacts on physical as well as spiritual life.

Pradosh Vrat puja vidhi

The rituals are basic but demand concentration and dedication.

Rise early to take a bath and begin fasting (some do a partial or complete fast).

Evening comes; this is the time for Pradosh Kaal.

Clean your puja place and establish a Shivling/idol of Lord Shiva

Pour water, milk, and Panchamrit on the idol for abhishek

Apply Chandan to the idol along with offering bel patra, dhatura, and flowers

Light an oil lamp along with burning some incense sticks

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” or some shiva mantras

Do aarti and make offerings of bhog

Some also chant or hear the story of Pradosh vrat katha.

Mantras to chant

Om Namah Shivaya

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Regular recitation at Pradosh Kaal is said to augment the spiritual effects.

What gives relevance to Pradosh Vrat in modern times?

Apart from rituals, Pradosh Vrat is considered to be an occasion for reflection and introspection. It is a period to pause, meditate, and rejuvenate. In the midst of hectic schedules, such organised rituals provide a platform for discipline and contemplation. Bhaum Pradosh fasting is not limited to abstaining from food. Rather, it is a process of reorientation through a window of silence. Sometimes, it may also prove to be the most significant aspect.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: When is Parashuram Dwadashi 2026? Everything you need to know about muhurat and rituals