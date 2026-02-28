Pradosh Vrat 2026: Is it on February 28 or March 1? Know the correct date and puja time

New Delhi:

The Puranas describe the great significance of Pradosh Vrat. It is said that observing this fast bestows good health and long life. This fast occurs twice a month. It is also known as Trayodashi Vrat. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped during Pradosh Kaal.

It is also said that whoever observes this fast with a true heart, all their wishes are fulfilled. Let us tell you on which day Pradosh Vrat falls after Amalaki Ekadashi.

Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date And Time

Pradosh Vrat - March 1, 2026, Sunday

Pradosh Puja Muhurt - 06:21 PM to 07:09 PM

Triyodashi Tithi Start - 28 February 2026 at 08:43 PM

Triyodashi Date Ends - 01 March 2026 at 07:09 PM

Importance Of Pradosh Vrat

According to religious beliefs, observing the Pradosh fast bestows longevity, good health, and social prestige. It is said that devotees who observe this fast with complete devotion will have all their wishes fulfilled. This fast is especially beneficial for those struggling with a lack of self-confidence.

Method of Pradosh Vrat

During Pradosh Kaal, worship Lord Shiva with Belpatra (wood apple leaves), Datura (sweet ash), cannabis, unbroken rice grains, lamps, incense, and Ganga water. Listen to the story of the Pradosh fast. Chant Lord Shiva's mantras. Recite the Shiva Chalisa. Offer water to the Shivalinga. Complete the puja by performing aarti (sacred ritual) for Lord Shiva. Donation is also a must on this day.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)