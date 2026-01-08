Pongal 2026 dates: Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal full calendar Pongal 2026 will be observed from January 14 to 17. Here’s the complete date-wise breakdown of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal with significance.

Pongal is more than a festival in Tamil Nadu! This festival comes with a deep sense gratitide towards the sun, the harvest, and a sense of connection with nature's generosity. Spread across four days, Pongal is the start of the Tamil month Thai and is believed to be the most auspicious phase in the year to indulge in new beginnings, prosperity, and family.

Pongal celebration coincides with Makar Sankranti. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India. Every year, Tamil Nadu natives await the arrival of the day to start their celebration,

Pongal 2026 dates and four-day festival schedule

Pongal Festival Day Date (2026) Day Bhogi January 14, 2026 Wednesday Thai Pongal / Surya Pongal January 15, 2026 Thursday Mattu Pongal January 16, 2026 Friday Kanum Pongal January 17, 2026 Saturday

Thai Pongal 2026: The main day of celebration

Thai Pongal is dedicated to the Sun God, expressing gratitude for a successful harvest and for sustaining life on Earth. It is a festival deeply connected to agriculture, nature and seasonal change.

According to the Tamil Solar Calendar, Thai is the tenth solar month. In other Hindu calendars, this period is referred to as Makar, reinforcing the shared solar significance across regions, even though rituals differ.

Bhogi Pandigai: Significance and traditions

The day before Thailand Pongal is called Bogi Pandigai. It marks cleansing and moving away. The houses are thoroughly cleaned, and all unwanted and unused items are cleared. The bonfire, ignited early in the morning, signifies the burning away of old habits and negativity, making room for a fresh start. Bogi marks the emotional and spiritual beginning of the Pongal festivities.

Mattu Pongal: Honouring cattle and agriculture

The following day of Thai Pongal is Mattu Pongal, when cattle are worshipped as they play an essential role in farming. Cows and bulls are bathed, decorated with garlands and bells, and worshipped.

Kaanum Pongal: Family gatherings and outings

The fourth and final day of the festival is known as Kaanum Pongal. It is a day meant for family reunions, social visits and outings.

People spend time with relatives, travel short distances or gather outdoors. Kaanum Pongal brings the celebrations to a relaxed and joyful close, emphasising relationships and community bonding.

Why Thai Pongal aligns with Makar Sankranti

Thai Pongal marks the first day of the Tamil month of Thai, which corresponds to Makar in other Hindu calendars. This is when the Sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayanam), a transition considered highly auspicious across India.

But essentially, Pongal stands for gratitude, for things that are plentiful, as well as bonding. It marks the beginning of the module on agricultural festivals. It pays tribute to farmers, to nature, to animals, to associations of relatives.

As Thai Pongal festivals approach on January 14, 2026, it is a package of all things good, with the warmth of traditions, prosperity, and the joy of togetherness, just the way a harvest festival is supposed to be.

