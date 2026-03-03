Phalguna Purnima 2026: Date, auspicious timings and powerful full moon rituals

New Delhi:

Though there is a certain inherent quality of quiet intensity in each full moon, Phalguna Purnima, being the last full moon of the Hindu calendar, has a certain emotional and spiritual significance to it. It is celebrated just before Holi, and it is the pause between endings and beginnings, reflections and celebrations.

For the faithful, the full moon is not just an event of cosmic alignment; it is an occasion when emotional awareness, spiritual awareness, and inner awareness tend to coexist.

Phalguna Purnima: Date and auspicious timings

Phalguna Purnima date: March 3, 2026

Moonrise on Purnima - 06:22 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026

Why the full moon holds spiritual importance in Hindu philosophy

In Vedic understanding, the Moon is closely associated with the human mind and emotional consciousness. Its phases are believed to influence mood, thought patterns, and spiritual receptivity. According to Sailendra S Raane, Founder of Mahati Wellness and Spiritual Wellness Leader, the energy of Purnima creates a natural opening for inner work.

“Phalguna Purnima is spiritually significant because the moon governs the mind. On a full moon, lunar energy reaches its peak, amplifying thoughts, prayers, and intentions. It becomes an ideal time for meditation and reflection,” he explains.

A powerful alignment with Holika Dahan

The spiritual significance becomes even stronger when Phalguna Purnima coincides with Holika Dahan. The sacred bonfire ritual symbolises the victory of devotion over ego through the legend of Prahlad and Holika. Devotees believe the fire burns away negativity, resentment, and emotional burdens accumulated through the year. Raane describes this alignment as a rare opportunity. “When the cleansing fire of Holika Dahan aligns with the full moon, purification through fire and illumination through lunar energy happen simultaneously,” he says.

In spiritual terms, this combination encourages forgiveness, emotional release, and conscious renewal before the colourful celebrations of Holi begin.

Kama Dahanam: How South India observes the day

In states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, the same night is observed as Kama Dahanam. This festival is locally known as Kaman Pandigai or Kamuni Panduga. The significance of the festival is the manner in which different spiritual practices across the country have different approaches towards purification, yet the same message is being conveyed.

Full moon rituals that are believed to enhance spiritual energy

Most people choose to follow some practices during the Phalguna Purnima day so that they can resonate with the high lunar energy. The practices include:

Meditation under the moonlight

Chanting mantras or reading spiritual texts

Fasting or eating sattvic food

Offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi

Forgiving and being grateful

The idea is not about the complexity of the practices.

According to spiritual traditions, the mind becomes more receptive during a full moon, allowing people to release emotional heaviness and reset mentally.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

