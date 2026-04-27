When is Parashuram Dwadashi 2026? Everything you need to know muhurat and rituals

New Delhi:

Parashurama Dwadashi is among the less famous but equally spiritually meaningful observances devoted to Lord Parashurama, who is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Parashurama Dwadashi will be celebrated on April 28 (Tuesday) in 2026, immediately following Mohini Ekadashi.

Parashurama Dwadashi day is considered to possess the vibrations of discipline, vigour, and righteousness.

Why Parashuram Dwadashi is observed

Parashuram Dwadasi is associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu in his warrior-saint incarnation. Lord Parashuram is renowned for upholding balance and righteousness when injustice prevails. He symbolises an uncommon union – the sagaciousness of a saint and the valour of a warrior.

The observance of this day is thought to:

Eliminate negative energy and internal strife

Instil bravery and enlightenment

Foster discipline and restraint

Parashuram Dwadashi 2026 date and tithi

Date: April 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 06:15 PM on Apr 27, 2026

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 06:51 PM on Apr 28, 2026

Devotees usually perform rituals during the morning hours, considered most auspicious.

Parashuram Dwadashi puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning to take a bath and dress yourself in clean and preferably light-colored clothing.

Clean the place where you wish to conduct the puja and sprinkle Gangajal to cleanse the area.

Keep an idol of Lord Parashuram or Lord Vishnu in the puja place.

Apply sandalwood tilak, offer flowers, and tulsi leaves.

Kindle diya and agarbatti.

Perform bhog by offering some fruits or sattvic food items.

Recite Vishnu stotras or Parashuram stuti.

End with performing aarti and praying for strength.

Mantras to chant on Parashuram Dwadashi

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Om Parashuramaya Namah

They are considered to be the source of protection, bravery, and divine insight.

Why is this day unique

As opposed to other festive events, Parashuram Dwadashi is more of a contemplative affair. It pays more attention to discipline and self-control than celebration.

It falls right after Ekadashi, giving it great religious significance because it follows the cycle of fasting and purification for two days. Parashuram Dwadashi is more than a set of customs. It is about maintaining balance between power and prudence, between taking initiative and restraint.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Jyeshtha month 2026 begins May 2: What to do and what to avoid this holy month