Parama Ekadashi 2026: Step-by-step puja vidhi, timings and mantra to chant

New Delhi:

Parama Ekadashi is said to be one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in Hindu tradition. While Ekadashi fasts are observed throughout the year, Parama Ekadashi falls during Adhik Maas and occurs only once in about three years. It is believed that observing this fast helps devotees attain spiritual growth, prosperity and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

For those observing the vrat this year, understanding the correct puja vidhi is considered an important part of the day.

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date and timing

According to Panchang calculations, Parama Ekadashi will be observed on June 11, 2026. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 12:57 am and ends at 10:36 pm on June 11. Parana (breaking the fast) can be performed on June 12 between 5:23 am and 8:10 am.

Step-by-step Parama Ekadashi puja vidhi

1. Wake up before sunrise

Begin the day during Brahma Muhurta after completing your morning routine. Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Many devotees prefer wearing yellow-coloured clothing as it is associated with Lord Vishnu.

2. Take the vow of observing the fast

Sit before the deity and take a vow to observe the Parama Ekadashi fast with complete devotion while remembering Lord Vishnu.

3. Offer Arghya to Surya Dev

Fill a copper vessel with water and offer Arghya to the Sun God. Devotees may add flowers and other sacred items while offering prayers.

4. Prepare for Lord Vishnu's worship

Place idols or images of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi in the puja area. Light a ghee diya and incense sticks before beginning the worship.

5. Worship the deity

Offer yellow flowers, sandalwood paste, Akshat, Tulsi leaves, fruits and sweets to Lord Vishnu. If a metal idol is being worshipped, an abhishek may be performed using Panchamrit, milk, curd and Gangajal.

6. Recite Vishnu mantras

Chant Vishnu mantras and offer prayers with devotion. Many devotees recite:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya"

throughout the day while observing the fast.

7. Listen to or read the vrat katha

Listening to or reading the Parama Ekadashi Vrat Katha is considered an important part of the observance.

8. Perform evening prayers

Devotees usually worship Lord Vishnu again in the evening, participate in bhajans and kirtans, and spend time in prayer.

9. Break the vrat

The fast should be concluded on Dwadashi during the prescribed Parana time.

Why is Parama Ekadashi special?

Parama Ekadashi is observed only during Adhik Maas, making it one of the rarest Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Scriptures associate the vrat with spiritual purification, material prosperity and relief from difficulties. It is believed that those who observe Parama Ekadashi with sincerity can free themselves from past karmic burdens and receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Also read: Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog timing and benefits of observing the fast