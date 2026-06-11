Parama Ekadashi 2026: 6 remedies believed to attract wealth and prosperity

New Delhi:

Parama Ekadashi Remedies: Today, Parama Ekadashi will be observed during Adhik Maas. An Ekadashi that falls during Adhik Maas is considered highly auspicious and sacred for devotees. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing a fast on Ekadashi is believed to bring special blessings. It is also said that performing these sacred rituals on Parama Ekadashi helps awaken a person's dormant fortune. Here are some remedies that devotees can follow on this auspicious day.

Light a diya near Tulsi

The Tulsi plant is considered very dear to Lord Vishnu. Therefore, on Parama Ekadashi, light a ghee diya near the Tulsi plant in the evening and chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya."

Remember not to pluck Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi, as doing so is considered prohibited on this day.

Donate

Donation holds special significance on Parama Ekadashi. Therefore, donate yellow clothes, yellow fruits and yellow sweets, along with gram dal and jaggery.

It is believed that doing so brings prosperity and abundance into one's life.

Worship the Peepal tree

On Ekadashi, after sunset, light a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree.

Doing so is believed to bring the blessings of Lord Vishnu as well as the blessings of one's ancestors. It is also said to help free a person from ancestral curses.

Offer kheer

The consumption of rice is prohibited on Ekadashi. Therefore, offer makhana kheer to Lord Vishnu on this day.

It is believed that this remedy helps bring progress in both career and business. Be sure to include Tulsi leaves in the offering.

Yellow cowrie remedy

On Parama Ekadashi, place 5 or 11 yellow cowries at the feet of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi during the puja.

After the puja is complete, tie these cowries in a red cloth and place them in your safe or money storage area. It is believed that following this remedy helps relieve financial difficulties.

Camphor and clove remedy

On Ekadashi, burn a little camphor and two cloves in a silver or clay vessel at night. Spread the smoke throughout the house and then place the vessel outside the main entrance.

According to traditional beliefs, this remedy helps drive away negative energy from the home and invites positivity and peace into the household.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the informatio

Also read: Parama Ekadashi 2026: Step-by-step puja vidhi, timings and mantra to chant