Parama Ekadashi 2026: Check Tithi, Parana time and important vrat rules for devotees

New Delhi:

Parama Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in Hindu tradition. It falls during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, a special month that appears in the Hindu calendar roughly once every three years.

Many devotees observe this vrat with the belief that it can bring peace, prosperity and positive changes in life. But observing the fast is only one part of the ritual. The Parana, or the process of breaking the fast, is equally important and is traditionally done during a specific time window.

What is the correct Parana time?

Ekadashi Tithi began at 12:57 am on June 11.

The tithi will end at 10:36 pm on June 11.

Since the pure Ekadashi Tithi is present at sunrise, devotees will observe the fast on June 11.

The Parana, or breaking of the fast, will be done on June 12. The auspicious Parana Muhurat is from 5:23 am to 8:10 am.

How to break the fast

Wake up during Brahma Muhurta and take a bath.

Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and perform puja as per tradition.

Donate food, grains or other items to a needy person according to your capacity.

Complete charity and religious rituals before ending the fast.

Break the vrat with light and sattvic food.

Why charity matters on Dwadashi

Giving charity on Ekadashi and Dwadashi is considered especially important in Hindu beliefs.

Devotees believe that donating food, clothes or money during this period brings punya and helps ensure that life's essential needs continue to be fulfilled.

For many people, the act of giving is not just about religious merit. It is also seen as a way to cultivate gratitude and compassion. Even a small donation made with genuine intent is believed to carry spiritual value.

Rules to keep in mind during the vrat

Preparations for the fast begin a day earlier, on Dashami.

Avoid heavy and tamasic foods on Dashami.

Stay away from anger, dishonesty, gossip, criticism, violence and unnecessary arguments on Ekadashi.

Try to keep the mind calm and focused.

Spend more time in Vishnu worship, mantra chanting, prayer and spiritual activities.

Why Parama Ekadashi is considered special

Parama Ekadashi is regarded as a rare and highly significant observance because it falls during Adhik Maas, a month that does not occur every year.

According to traditional beliefs, observing the fast with devotion and following the prescribed rituals can help reduce financial difficulties and bring stability into one's life.

Devotees also believe that Lord Vishnu's blessings on this day can promote harmony within the family, improve overall well-being and attract prosperity. That is why Parama Ekadashi continues to be one of the most awaited and revered fasts during Adhik Maas.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Parama Ekadashi 2026: 6 remedies believed to attract wealth and prosperity