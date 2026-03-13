Papmochani Ekadashi 2026 date: March 14 or 15? Know correct date, auspicious time and method of worship

New Delhi:

Ekadashi comes twice every lunar month in the Hindu calendar. For many devotees of Lord Vishnu, it is more than just a fasting day. It is a pause in the routine. A day for prayer, restraint and a bit of spiritual reset. Over a year, this rhythm repeats about 24 times, each Ekadashi carrying its own religious significance.

One of these is Papmochani Ekadashi, which falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month. The belief attached to it is quite widely known. Devotees say observing this fast with sincerity helps cleanse a person of past wrongs, whether intentional or not. In simpler terms, the day is seen as a chance to seek forgiveness and move forward with a lighter mind.

When is Papmochani Ekadashi in March 2026?

Around this time, a very common question starts circulating: when is Ekadashi in March? And in 2026, there has been some confusion about the exact date. Some calendars mention March 14, while others point to March 15.

The confusion comes down to how Ekadashi fasting dates are determined.

According to the Hindu Panchang:

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 8:10 am on March 14, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 9:16 am on March 15, 2026

Now here’s the important detail. Ekadashi fasts are usually observed according to the Udaya Tithi rule, which considers the tithi present at sunrise.

Since the Ekadashi tithi will be active at sunrise on March 15, the fast will be observed on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

So if someone is wondering “ekadashi kab hai 2026” or “march mein ekadashi kab hai”, the answer for Papmochani Ekadashi this year is March 15.

Auspicious muhurat for Papmochani Ekadashi puja

Several time periods during the day are traditionally considered favourable for prayer and spiritual practices.

Some of the commonly referred muhurat timings include:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:55 am – 5:43 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:06 pm – 12:54 pm

Vijay Muhurat: 2:30 pm – 3:18 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 6:27 pm – 6:51 pm

Many devotees prefer performing meditation, chanting or Vishnu puja during these windows.

Papmochani Ekadashi puja vidhi

The rituals followed on Ekadashi are usually simple. The emphasis is more on devotion and discipline rather than elaborate ceremonies.

A typical observance may look like this:

Wake up early, preferably during Brahma Muhurat

Take a bath and wear clean clothes

Take a sankalp (vow) to observe the Ekadashi fast while remembering Lord Vishnu

Offer incense sticks, lamps, flowers and fruits during puja

Tulsi leaves are considered especially sacred for Vishnu worship

Many devotees chant Vishnu mantras or recite Vishnu Sahasranama

Commonly recited mantra:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudeva Namah

Another mantra associated with Tulsi worship:

Om Tulsidevayai cha Vidmahe

Vishnupriyaai cha Dhimahi

Tanno Vrinda Prachodayat

Throughout the day, devotees usually focus on prayer, bhajans or reading religious texts.

How the fast is usually observed

Food restrictions vary slightly depending on personal tradition. But in most cases, devotees avoid grains and certain foods during the fast.

The fast is then concluded the next day on Dwadashi, after morning prayers and offerings.

For believers, Papmochani Ekadashi carries a deeper emotional meaning. It is seen as a day that helps clear spiritual burdens. A quiet reset, in a way. A moment to slow down, pray and seek peace of mind.

