Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Rituals, fasting rules and spiritual benefits explained

New Delhi:

The fast of Papamochini Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) during the month of Chaitra. This fast is considered to be extremely meritorious. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Ekadashi is believed to yield virtuous rewards.

According to religious beliefs, observing the Papamochini Ekadashi fast grants liberation from sins committed both knowingly and unknowingly. This year, the Papamochini Ekadashi fast is being observed on March 15, 2026, that is, today.

Auspicious timings for Papmochani Ekadashi Puja (Papmochani Ekadashi 2026 Shubh Muhurat)

Sunrise: 06:47 AM

Brahma Muhurat: 05:11 AM to 05:59 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:23 PM to 01:12 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:46 PM to 07:10 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:48 PM to 08:00 PM

Papmochani Ekadashi Puja Rituals (Papmochani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi)

On the day of Ekadashi, wake up during the Brahma Muhurat, take a bath, and wear clean yellow-colored clothes.

Thereafter, while meditating upon Lord Vishnu, take a solemn pledge (Sankalp) to observe the Ekadashi fast.

Now, light a ghee lamp in front of an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

Offer water, Akshat (unbroken rice grains), yellow garments, sandalwood paste, yellow flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Vishnu.

Chant the Vishnu Mantra, "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya," and listen to or read the sacred story (Katha) associated with the Papmochani Ekadashi fast.

Upon the completion of the worship, perform the aarti for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Refrain from consuming any grains throughout the entire day; for those for whom this is not feasible, fruits or Sattvic food may be consumed in the evening.

On the following day, prior to breaking the fast, ensure that you perform an act of charity or donation.

Papmochani Ekadashi: Religious significance

It is believed that Papmochani Ekadashi bestows spiritual benefits that are true to its very name, Papmochani, meaning the "Remover of Sins." Observing a fast and performing worship on this day is said to absolve an individual of sins committed both knowingly and unknowingly. Those who observe this fast with unwavering faith and strict adherence to the prescribed rules remain blessed by the divine grace of Lord Vishnu. Furthermore, this practice paves the way toward attaining happiness, peace, and Moksha (liberation) in life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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