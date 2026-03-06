Papamochani Ekadashi 2026: Date puja rituals, vrat rules and spiritual significance

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, Ekadashi Tithi is highly revered. Lord Vishnu is worshipped and fasted on this day. Throughout the year, there are twenty-four Ekadashis. The Ekadashi Tithi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month is known as Papamochani Ekadashi, which is regarded as exceptional. All of the Ekadashis that take place during the year have their own significance.

It is a religious belief that fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day destroys a person's sins and opens the way to happiness and prosperity in life.

Papamochani Ekadashi date 2026

According to the calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Chaitra month begins at 8:10 am on March 14 and ends at 9:16 am on March 15. Since the Udaya Tithi is considered important for the fast, the Papayotine Ekadashi fast will be observed on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Papamochani Ekadashi 2026 fasting time

To reap the full benefits of the Ekadashi fast, it is considered essential to break the fast on the Dwadashi Tithi. In 2026, the Papamochani Ekadashi fast can be broken on March 16th between 6:30 am and 8:54 am. Breaking the fast at this time is considered auspicious.

Method of worship of Papamochani Ekadashi

On this day, devotees should wake up before sunrise and bathe. If possible, bathing in a holy river or pilgrimage site is considered more auspicious. After bathing, offer prayers to the Sun God and meditate on Lord Vishnu while vowing to observe the fast.

After this, go to your home temple or any other temple and worship Lord Vishnu. Offer Ganga water, sandalwood paste, roli, turmeric, flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, and sweets during the puja. Listening to or reading the story of Papamochani Ekadashi and performing an aarti to Lord Vishnu at the end is also considered auspicious.

Religious Significance of Papmochani Ekadashi

According to beliefs, Papamochani Ekadashi is considered as fruitful as its name. Fasting and worshipping on this day frees one from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. It is said that those who observe this fast with devotion and discipline remain blessed by Lord Vishnu. This also paves the way for happiness, peace, and salvation in life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

