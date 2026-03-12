When is Papamochani Ekadashi in March 2026? Check date, tithi timings and parana time

New Delhi:

When is Ekadashi in March 2026? The Ekadashi that falls after Holi is known as Papamochani Ekadashi. This is the last Ekadashi of the Samvat year, falling before Chaitra Navratri. According to beliefs, observing this Ekadashi fast frees a person from all their sins. According to the Panchang, the Papamochani Ekadashi date will begin at 8:10 am on March 14, 2026, and will end at 9:16 am on March 15, 2026. So, find out when this Ekadashi fast will be observed.

When is Ekadashi in March 2026 (Papamochani Ekadashi 2026 Date)

The Papamochani Ekadashi fast will be observed on March 15, 2026. In fact, the Udaya Tithi is given more importance in Hinduism. Since Ekadashi Tithi will be present at sunrise on the 15th, it would be best to observe the Ekadashi fast on that day.

Papamochani Ekadashi Parana Time 2026

The Papamochani Ekadashi fast will be broken between 6:30 and 8:54 am on March 16, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:10 AM on Mar 14, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on Mar 15, 2026

At times, it is recommended to fast on Ekadashi for two days in a row. It is proposed that Smarthas, along with their family, should observe the fast only on the first day. The alternate Ekadashi fasting, which is the second day, is recommended for Sanyasis, widows, and those seeking Moksha. When the alternate Ekadashi fasting is recommended for Smarthas, it aligns with the Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.

Papamochani Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi

On Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, bathe, and wear clean clothes. Offer water to the Sun God. Then, take a vow to observe the fast.

After this, worship Lord Vishnu with the Shodashopachara method during the auspicious time, offering incense, lamps, sandalwood, and fruits to the Lord.

If possible, recite the Vishnu Sahasranaam on this day. This will quickly please the Lord.

During the puja, be sure to listen to the story of Papamochani Ekadashi and conclude the puja by performing aarti of Lord Vishnu.

Also, donate to needy people and Brahmins on this day.

Fast the entire day without food and stay awake at night.

After this, break your fast the next day during an auspicious time.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)

