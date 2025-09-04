Onam 2025: When is Thiruvonam? Know date, time and significance of the day Onam begins with Atham, which is the first day and ends with Thiruvonam, which is the last day. Read on to know the date, time and significance of Thiruvonam.

New Delhi:

Onam is a 10-day harvest festival that is celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala. The festival also marks the arrival of King Mahabali and commemorates the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu. Thiruvonam is the 10th day and the most important day of of Onam celebration.

On the day of Thiruvonam, people celebrate the homecoming of King Mahabali. People wear new clothes, visit temples and prepare the grand Onam Sadhya. Cultural performances, boat races and games also take place on this day, which adds to the celebrations. Onam begins with Atham, which is the first day and ends with Thiruvonam, which is the last day. Read on to know the date, time and significance of Thiruvonam.

Thiruvonam Date and Time

This year, Thiruvonam will be celebrated on September 5, 2025. The Thiruvonam Nakshathram will begin at 11:44 PM on September 4, 2025 and end at 11:38 PM on September 5, 2025.

Thiruvonam Significance

The day holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. According to mythology, Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, granted Mahabali’s wish to visit his people once every year and Thiruvonam is observed to welcome him.

The day is celebrated with elaborate rituals, traditional feasts called Onam sadhya, floral carpets, also known as Pookkalam and various cultural performances. Families come together to celebrate the day and share festive meals. Thiruvonam also stands as a symbol of unity, joy and the spirit of giving, which reminds people of the values of humility, generosity and togetherness.

ALSO READ: Onam 2025: Here’s how the 10 days of festivities are celebrated