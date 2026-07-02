Perform these Vishnu-Lakshmi rituals on Nirjala Ekadashi for prosperity, says Vastu expert

New Delhi:

Nirjala Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the day is observed with fasting, prayers and devotion, and is believed to grant the spiritual merit of observing all 24 Ekadashis in a year. This year Nirjala Ekadashi is on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Vastu and numerology expert Eesha Lakhwani has shared a detailed video explaining how devotees can perform the Vishnu-Lakshmi ritual on Nirjala Ekadashi with devotion. According to her, these rituals are believed to help remove obstacles and invite prosperity into one's life while encouraging devotees to seek divine guidance and take the right steps in life.

Why is Nirjala Ekadashi such an important event?

As explained by Eesha Lakhwani in the video, Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi. According to Hindu tradition, observing this vrat with complete devotion is believed to grant a person the spiritual benefits of observing all 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year.

The Nirjala fast is regarded as a symbol of complete surrender and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Offer saffron-infused kheer or yellow sweets

As part of the Vishnu-Lakshmi Wealth Activation ritual, Eesha suggests offering saffron-infused kheer or yellow sweets to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi during prayers.

Yellow is traditionally associated with Lord Vishnu and is considered an auspicious colour in Hindu rituals.

Chant the Lakshminarayan mantra 108 times

The expert advises reciting the following mantra 108 times during the puja:

Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Lakshminarayanaya Namaha

According to the video, devotees should chant the mantra with focus and devotion while seeking guidance and prosperity.

Write down your financial intentions

Finally, Eesha suggests writing down:

One financial obstacle you want to overcome.

One financial goal you wish to achieve.

According to her, devotees should place the paper before Lord Vishnu while praying and seek his blessings for guidance, wisdom and the right opportunities to achieve their goals.

The creator notes that these practices are rooted in faith and devotion. For many devotees, Nirjala Ekadashi is not just about fasting but also a day of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and strengthening their devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.