Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Check date, tithi timings, Parana time, vrat vidhi and important rules

New Delhi:

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most significant Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi and is associated with strict fasting and devotion to Lord Vishnu. According to religious beliefs, observing this single fast is believed to grant devotees the spiritual merit of all the Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year.

Unlike most other fasts, Nirjala Ekadashi is traditionally observed without consuming food or water from sunrise on Ekadashi until sunrise on Dwadashi. Devotees spend the day worshipping Lord Vishnu and seeking blessings for good health, prosperity, longevity and spiritual growth. It is also believed that Pandava prince Bhimsen observed this fast. In 2026, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 25.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 date and tithi timings

Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 25, 2026.

The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 6:12 PM on June 24 and conclude at 8:09 PM on June 25.

The Parana, or fast-breaking period, will be from 5:25 AM to 8:13 AM on June 26.

Meanwhile, the Dwadashi tithi will end at 10:22 PM on the day of Parana.

Nirjala Ekadashi vrat vidhi and rules

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath after adding a few drops of Ganga Jal to the water. Wear clean clothes afterwards.

Take a pledge to observe the Nirjala fast from sunrise on Ekadashi until sunrise on Dwadashi.

Perform a proper puja of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Place a Kalash next to the deity. Fill it with water, betel nut, akshat, a coin and a few mango leaves.

Offer yellow flowers, incense, a diya, sandalwood, akshat, Tulsi leaves, fruits and sweets to Lord Vishnu.

Offer Panchamrit as bhog to the deity.

Chant Lord Vishnu's mantras during worship.

Observe the Nirjala fast throughout the day. However, if remaining without water is not possible due to health reasons, water may be consumed.

Donate grains, a water-filled pot, an umbrella, clothes, fruits or other useful items to a person in need.

Stay awake through the night and break the fast the next morning after completing the puja rituals.

Before breaking the fast, offer food to Brahmins or people in need.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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