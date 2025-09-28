Today’s Navratri day, September 28, 2025: 7th day observed as 6th Navratra, dedicated to Maa Katyayani September 28 marks the 7th day of Navratri 2025, but it is counted as the 6th Navratra. On this day, devotees worship Maa Katyayani instead of Maa Kaalratri.

New Delhi:

Navratri is celebrated across India as a time of devotion, fasting, and prayer to the nine forms of Maa Durga. Each day has its own goddess, puja rituals, and significance.

Today, September 28, 2025, is the 7th day of Navratri. Yet, since Chaturthi tithi spanned two days, the Navratra count shifted, making September 28 the 7th day of Navratri but observed as the 6th Navratra.

Hence, instead of Maa Kaalratri, devotees are worshipping Maa Katyayani today.

Maa Katyayani WhatsApp status videos for Navratri 7th day 2025

Which day of Navratri is today?

Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Day of Navratri: 7th Day

7th Day Navratra count: 6th Navratra

6th Navratra Devi of the day: Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani puja vidhi

Light a ghee diya at the altar of Maa Katyayani

Offer yellow flowers, kumkum, haldi, and akshat

Chant the Katyayani mantra or recite Durga Saptashati

Perform aarti with devotion and bhakti

Offer honey as bhog, which is auspicious for Maa Katyayani

Significance of Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is known as the warrior goddess who destroyed Mahishasura. Worshipping her is said to remove obstacles in marriage, protect devotees from negativity, and give courage to face challenges. For unmarried girls, praying to Maa Katyayani is especially significant as it is believed to help in finding a suitable partner.

Navratri 7th day [2025]: Goddess images and heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English

Today’s Navratri bhog

On this day, Maa Katyayani is offered honey as bhog. It is believed that honey sweetens life, removes bitterness, and brings prosperity to the family.

So, on September 28, 2025, Navratri devotees observe a special alignment where the 7th day is counted as the 6th Navratra. Instead of Maa Kaalratri, the day is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. With rituals, honey as bhog, and prayers for strength and prosperity, the unique day of Navratri 2025 is celebrated with devotion and joy.