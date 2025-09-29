8th day of Navratri 2025: Which Navratra is today and which goddess is worshipped Today, September 29, 2025, marks the 8th day of Navratri dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. Know today’s significance, goddess worshipped, and share quick wishes.

New Delhi:

The eighth day of Navratri 2025, which is actually the 7th Navratra, will be observed on Monday, September 29, 2025. This year Navratri is special because the festival has been extended to 10 days instead of the usual nine. The extension happened because one of the Tithis spanned across two consecutive days, shifting the sequence of pujas.

As a result, September 29, 2025, is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, the fierce and protective form of Goddess Durga who destroys negativity and blesses her devotees with courage. The following day, September 30, will be celebrated as Ashtami, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, and October 1 will mark the Navami.

Today’s significance

Date: 29 September 2025

29 September 2025 Navratri Day: 8th Day

8th Day Navratra count: 7th Navratra

7th Navratra Goddess of the day: Maa Kalaratri

Quick wishes for Navratri Day 8

Happy Navratri Day 8! May Maa Kalaratri bless you with courage and peace.

Navratri ke aathve din Maa Kalaratri ki kripa aapke saath bani rahe.

Wishing you strength, devotion, and happiness on this sacred day of Navratri.

Maa Durga’s blessings bring positivity and prosperity to your home today.

Navratri 8th day 2025: Heartfelt wishes and Goddess Kalaratri photos to share

The 8th day of Navratri 2025 holds deep meaning for devotees. With the festival extended to 10 days this year, today is celebrated as Saptami dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, tomorrow as Ashtami for Maa Mahagauri, and the following day as Navami.

This rare extension makes 2025’s Navratri even more special, reminding us that Maa Durga’s power and grace guide us through every challenge.