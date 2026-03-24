Navratri Day 6: What to wear, what to offer and why Maa Katyayani is worshipped

New Delhi:

Today, that is on March 24, 2026, is the sixth day of the celebration of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga, that is Goddess Katyayani, is worshipped.

Day 6 of Navratri has great importance for those who seek strength and courage from the Goddess and need her blessings for security and happiness in life. Goddess Katyayani is the powerful warrior incarnation of the Goddess who removes obstacles and brings positivity into the lives of her devotees.

Let us now understand the details of the puja vidhi, colour, and significance of the day.

Significance of Goddess Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani is also revered as an icon of Shakti (Divine Power) and determination. It’s believed that Goddess Katyayani chose to manifest herself in this form to fight against evil forces. Devotees seek her blessings for courage, success, and emotional strength. It’s also believed that revering Goddess Katyayani can help one overcome all obstacles in married life.

This day also symbolises taking charge of life and moving ahead with clarity and determination.

Katyayani puja vidhi (how to perform puja)

Start your day early by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. Set up the idol or image of Goddess Katyayani on a clean altar. Offer her flowers, especially yellow or red ones, along with fruits and sweets. Light a diya and incense sticks, and chant the mantra of the Goddess with devotion.

Offering honey or sweets made from honey is considered especially auspicious on this day.

Navratri Day 6 colour

The propitious colour for Navratri Day 6 is Red. Red is a symbol of power, energy, and determination, and all these qualities are found in Goddess Katyayani. This colour is considered to attract positivity and confidence in life.

Bhog to offer on Navratri Day 6

Devotees offer honey or dishes made of honey to Goddess Katyayani. It is considered that this offering to Goddess Katyayani will bring sweetness in life.

Worshipping Goddess Katyayani on Navratri Day 6 is not just about performing rituals. Rather, it’s about seeking inner strength in our daily lives. As the festival of Navratri continues, Day 6 inspires people to face challenges in life with confidence.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence for these claims. India TV does not certify the authenticity of this information.)