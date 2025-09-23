3rd day of Navratri 2025 colour: Wear THIS shade to honour Maa Chandraghanta

Every day of Navratri carries a special colour, symbolising energy, emotion, and divine blessings. Devotees wear the colour of the day to align with the goddess being worshipped, believing it strengthens their connection with her powers.
The third day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 24, and is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess who symbolises courage and protection. On this day, royal blue is chosen as the auspicious colour, representing power, peace, and elegance.
3rd day of Navratri 2025: Date and goddess
Day 3 of Navratri will be observed on September 24, 2025. The day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, known as the warrior form of Goddess Durga, who rides a tiger and protects her devotees from evil.
Day 3 Navratri colour: Royal blue
The colour for the third day is royal blue. It signifies strength, tranquillity, and elegance. Wearing royal blue during puja is believed to bring spiritual growth, calmness, and divine blessings from Maa Chandraghanta.
Significance of wearing royal blue on Day 3
Royal blue is associated with bravery and richness. Devotees believe that the colour helps enhance focus while fasting, attracts positive energy, and deepens the spiritual connection with the goddess.
How devotees celebrate with the Day 3 colour
Temples across India are decorated in shades of royal blue on this day. Devotees dress in blue sarees, kurtas, or festive attire and offer flowers in the same shade to Maa Chandraghanta. Social media is also filled with greetings and messages in this auspicious colour.
Spiritual benefits of Day 3 Navratri colour
Wearing royal blue on the third day is considered a way of invoking Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings. It is said to bring protection, peace of mind, and inner strength, guiding devotees toward positivity and spiritual progress.
Navratri 2025: Full list of nine-day colours
|Navratri Day
|Date (2025)
|Goddess Worshipped
|Colour of the Day
|Symbolism
|Day 1 (Pratipada)
|22 September
|Maa Shailputri
|White
|Peace & purity
|Day 2 (Dwitiya)
|23 September
|Maa Brahmacharini
|Red
|Passion & devotion
|Day 3 (Tritiya)
|24 September
|Maa Chandraghanta
|Royal Blue
|Strength & calm
|Day 4 (Chaturthi)
|25 September
|Maa Kushmanda
|Yellow
|Joy & energy
|Day 5 (Panchami)
|26 September
|Maa Skandamata
|Green
|Growth & prosperity
|Day 6 (Shashthi)
|27 September
|Maa Katyayani
|Grey
|Balance & wisdom
|Day 7 (Saptami)
|28 September
|Maa Kalaratri
|Orange
|Power & courage
|Day 8 (Ashtami)
|29 September
|Maa Mahagauri
|Peacock Green
|Beauty & compassion
|Day 9 (Navami)
|30 September
|Maa Siddhidatri
|Pink
|Love & harmony
Jai Mata Di!