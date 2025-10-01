9th Navratra 2025: Maa Siddhidatri mantra, aarti, bhog, and colour On October 1, 2025, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri on Navratri 9th day with mantra, aarti, puja, colour, and bhog.

New Delhi:

The ninth and final day of Sharadiya Navratri 2025 will be observed on October 1, 2025 (Wednesday). This year Navratri began on September 22, and after nine days of devotion, the festival will conclude with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth divine form of Goddess Durga.

As her name suggests, Maa Siddhidatri is believed to bless devotees with siddhis (spiritual powers and accomplishments). Worshipping her is said to remove obstacles, grant wisdom, and bring peace and prosperity.

Also Read: Maha Navami status 2025: Best videos to share online

9th Navratri Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Scriptures mention that she grants eight supernatural powers — Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitva, and Vashitva. It is also believed that even Lord Shiva attained these siddhis by her grace, and because of her blessings, he came to be worshipped as Ardhanarishwar.

Navratri 9th Day Colour

The colour of the day is said to be Pink.

9th Navratri Mantra

On this day, devotees are advised to chant the mantra 21 times for blessings:

“Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche |

Om Gloum Hum Kleem Joom Sah Jwalaya Jwalaya Jwal Jwal Prajwal Prajwal Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche Jwal Hum Sam Lam Ksham Phat Swaha |

Hreem Kleem Aim Siddhaye Namah”

Maa Siddhidatri Bhog

On Maha Navami, devotees offer coconut water in a bronze vessel and honey in a copper vessel to the Goddess. Kalika Purana prescribes the offering of pumpkin (kaddu) on this day, while sugarcane juice is also considered auspicious as bhog for Maa Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri Aarti

Jai Siddhidatri Maa, tu siddhi ki daata,

Tu bhakton ki rakshak, tu daason ki maata।

Tera naam lete hi milti hai siddhi,

Tere naam se mann ki hoti hai shuddhi।

Kathin kaam siddh karti ho tum,

Jabhi haath sevak ke sir dharti ho tum।

Teri pooja mein to naa koi vidhi hai,

Tu Jagdambe daati, tu sarv siddhi hai।

Ravivar ko tera sumiran kare jo,

Teri murti ko hi mann mein dhare jo।

Tu sab kaaj uske karti hai poore,

Kabhi kaam uske rahe naa adhure।

Tumhari daya aur tumhari yah maaya,

Rakhe jiske sir par maiya apni chaaya।

Sarv siddhi daati, vah hai bhagyashaali,

Jo hai tere dar ka hi Ambe sawaali।

Himachal hai parvat jahan vaas tera,

Mahananda mandir mein hai nivaas tera।

Mujhe aasra hai tumhara hi maata,

Bhakti hai sawaali, tu jiski daata।

Navratri Navami Puja Muhurat 2025

Morning Puja: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM

6:00 AM – 10:00 AM Madhyahna Puja: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Evening Aarti: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

The ninth Navratra, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, is considered the most powerful day of the festival. By worshipping her with devotion, chanting her mantras, offering the prescribed bhog, and performing aarti, devotees seek ultimate strength, wisdom, and liberation.

On October 1, 2025, let this Navratri end with faith, positivity, and blessings of Maa Siddhidatri.