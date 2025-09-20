What you must buy during Navratri 2025 to invite Maa Durga’s blessings Navratri 2025 is a time for devotion and auspicious beginnings. Here’s a guide on what to buy during the nine days to bring prosperity and blessings home.

The holy festival of Navratri 2025 will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and last for nine days. Each day of Navratri is devoted to a form of Maa Durga, worshipped with rituals, devotion, and fasting. It is believed that observing the traditions of Navratri not only brings spiritual growth but also prosperity and positivity in life.

Apart from puja rituals, buying certain items during Navratri is considered very auspicious. These purchases are believed to bring happiness, wealth, and peace into one’s home. Let’s look at what you should buy during Navratri to invite prosperity and divine blessings.

Navratri 2025: Auspicious things to buy for wealth, positivity and blessings

1. Makeup materials

Buying cosmetics during Navratri is seen as highly auspicious. It is believed that purchasing makeup items like sindoor, bangles, bindis, or kajal during this period attracts good fortune and prosperity to the household. Days like Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami are particularly considered lucky for buying cosmetics.

2. Idols of gods and goddesses

Bringing home idols or pictures of gods and goddesses during Navratri is also considered sacred. Placing idols of your favourite deity in the home is believed to bring positive energy, devotion, and auspicious results.

3. Auspicious plants to bring home

During Navratri, planting certain sacred plants can help attract positivity. Some of the best plants to bring home are:

Tulsi plant (wards off negativity)

Shami plant (brings prosperity)

Money plant (invites wealth)

Banana plant (considered sacred in rituals)

Planting these during Navratri also helps correct Vastu doshas in the home.

4. Idol of Kamadhenu

The Kamadhenu cow idol holds special significance during Navratri. According to beliefs, bringing this idol home ensures prosperity, good health, and financial stability. It is especially recommended for those facing monetary challenges.

5. Buying house and land during Navratri

Navratri is considered one of the most auspicious times to invest in property. Buying a new house or land during these nine days is said to bring long-term prosperity and good fortune to the family.

6. Buy a new vehicle

Buying a vehicle during Navratri is also considered lucky. As per traditions, purchasing a car, bike, or scooter during Navratri—especially on Saturday—is believed to bring durability and fewer repair costs in the future.

7. Other auspicious items to buy during Navratri

Along with the above, you can also purchase sacred items such as:

Silver coins (symbol of wealth)

Shri Yantra (for prosperity and energy flow)

Sandalwood (for purity and rituals)

Kalash (represents abundance and life force)

Navratri is not only a festival of devotion but also a time believed to be extremely auspicious for new beginnings. From buying cosmetics to property, plants, or idols, every purchase made during this sacred period is said to invite prosperity, positivity, and blessings of Maa Durga into your home.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

