Navratri 2025 today: 5th Day colour, goddess and puja details Navratri 2025 is different this year with an extra day. September 26 is the 5th day, with Green as the colour. Maa Kushmanda is worshipped in the morning, while Maa Skandamata’s main puja is tomorrow.

New Delhi:

Navratri is one of those festivals where every single day has its own special meaning. The colour you wear, the goddess you pray to, even the bhog you prepare, everything changes from one day to the next. This year, though, there’s been a little confusion.

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri is running for 10 days instead of the usual nine. That’s because of the way the tithi timings fall in the Panchang. The overlap between Chaturthi and Panchami has left many people unsure: Is today still Kushmanda’s day? Or is it Skandamata’s? Which colour should we wear?

Let’s clear it up gently, step by step.

Which Day of Navratri Is Today?

Today, September 26, 2025, is counted as the 5th day of Navratri. In the early hours, the Chaturthi Tithi continued until 9:34 AM, which meant devotees were still offering prayers to Maa Kushmanda. After that, Panchami Tithi began.

So in simple words: today is the 5th day, but the main Skandamata puja will actually be performed tomorrow, on September 27, when Panchami continues through the morning.

Which Goddess Is Connected to Today?

Maa Kushmanda: Early morning worship on September 26 is still dedicated to her. She is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile and is worshipped for energy, knowledge, and good health.

Maa Skandamata: The 5th day belongs to her, but because Panchami started mid-morning today, her main puja will be tomorrow. Even so, many devotees have already started sharing Skandamata’s images, mantras, and wishes today itself.

What Colour Should You Wear Today?

The official colour for the 5th day of Navratri is Green. Green symbolises harmony, prosperity, and growth. Many devotees wear green clothes or accessories today, believing it will invite peace and new opportunities into their lives.

How to Worship Maa Kushmanda (Sep 25–26)

Take a morning bath and purify your home temple with Ganga jal.

Place Maa Kushmanda’s idol or picture on a yellow cloth.

Offer yellow flowers, malpua, peda, and especially white pumpkin, which is her favourite bhog.

Chant: “Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah”.

“Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah”. Perform her aarti and ask forgiveness for any mistakes in worship.

How to Worship Maa Skandamata (Sep 27, Panchami Puja)

Place her idol or picture, seated on a lotus with Kartikeya in her lap.

Offer lotus flowers and bananas, and light a ghee diya.

Chant: “Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah”.

“Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah”. Perform puja during Brahma Muhurat (4:53–5:40 AM), Abhijit Muhurat (12:05–12:53 PM), or evening Sandhya puja.

So here’s the simplest way to remember: September 26 is Navratri Day 5. The colour is Green. You can still honour Maa Kushmanda in the morning, but the full Skandamata puja will be done tomorrow.

This is why 2025 feels a little different as Navratri has stretched to 10 days, but it only means more time to celebrate, pray, and soak in the festive spirit.