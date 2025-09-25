Navratri 2025 5th day: Maa Skandamata puja, bhog, mantra and significance Navratri 2025 Day 5 (September 27) celebrates Maa Skandamata, mother of Lord Skanda. Devotees worship her with yellow bhog, red flowers, mantra and aarti.

New Delhi:

The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Many devotees get confused because the Chaturthi Tithi will continue till the morning of September 26, which is still associated with Maa Kushmanda. But as per the Panchang, after 9:34 AM on September 26, the Panchami Tithi begins and extends till 12:05 PM on September 27. Hence, the main worship of Maa Skandamata will be performed on September 27, 2025 (Saturday).

Maa Skandamata derives her name from being the mother of Lord Skanda (also known as Kartikeya, the commander of the gods’ army). Worshipping her is believed to bless devotees with peace, prosperity, and protection.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Why the auspicious festival will be 10 days long instead of 9? Know details

Origin of Maa Skandamata

When Goddess Parvati became the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), she came to be known as Skandamata. By worshipping her, devotees not only receive the blessings of the Goddess but also of Lord Skanda himself.

Navratri Day 5 Worship

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri.

She governs the planet Budha (Mercury), which influences intelligence, communication, and wisdom.

Worshipping her removes obstacles, improves focus, and brings clarity of thought.

Iconography of Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is depicted seated on a lotus, which is why she is also known as Padmasana Devi. She has four hands and carries lotus flowers in her two upper hands. In one of her right hands, she holds baby Kartikeya, while her other hand is in the Abhaya Mudra, symbolising blessings and protection. She rides a lion and is depicted with a serene white complexion.

Favourite Flower of Skandamata

Red flowers are considered especially dear to Maa Skandamata. Devotees offer them during puja to gain her grace.

Mantra for Navratri Day 5

“Om Devi Skandamatre Namah॥”

Chanting this mantra on the fifth day of Navratri is said to attract divine blessings and protection from hardships.

Prarthana for Skandamata

“Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥”

Bhog for Navratri 5th Day

Maa Skandamata is offered yellow and saffron-coloured bhog items such as:

Kesari kheer

Banana

Halwa

Yellow sweets (besan laddoo, boondi)

It is believed that offering yellow food items brings prosperity and peace to the household.

Significance of Worshipping Maa Skandamata

Just as a mother always protects her children, Maa Skandamata showers unconditional love and blessings on her devotees. Worshipping her removes fear, grants spiritual wisdom, and strengthens family bonds. It is also believed that she inspires discipline, courage, and leadership, just as she guided her son Kartikeya to lead the army of the gods.