Navratri 3rd day 2025: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, mantra and bhog On Navratri Day 3, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the fierce yet compassionate goddess. Kheer is offered as bhog to seek courage and peace.

The third day of Navratri 2025 falls on September 24 (Wednesday). This day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the warrior form of Goddess Parvati. With a half-moon shaped like a bell (ghanta) on her forehead, she rides a tiger and protects devotees from negativity, blessing them with peace and courage.

Maa Chandraghanta represents both ferocity and compassion. Worshipping her on Day 3 is believed to remove obstacles, grant bravery, and bring harmony in family life. Devotees observe fasts, chant her mantras, and offer kheer as prasad to seek her blessings.

Story of Maa Chandraghanta

After her marriage to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati adorned her forehead with a semi-circular moon, giving her the name Chandraghanta. This form represents bravery, readiness for battle, and protection of devotees.

Iconography of Goddess Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is depicted with ten hands. She carries weapons like trident, mace, sword, and kamandal in her left hands, and a lotus, bow, arrow, and rosary in her right hands. Her remaining hands bless devotees with fearlessness and protection. She rides a tigress, fierce yet compassionate.

Navratri Day 3 Prasad and Bhog

Devotees offer kheer as bhog to Maa Chandraghanta. This auspicious prasad symbolises courage and strength, while offering jasmine flowers is also considered highly sacred.

Navratri Day 3 Mantra

The mantra for Day 3 is:

“Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah”

Chanting this mantra with devotion brings peace, courage, and removes negative energies.

Stuti and Shloka for Maa Chandraghanta

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥”

This stuti praises her as the universal strength and protector.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals for Day 3

Begin with Kalash sthapana and light a ghee diya.

Offer jasmine flowers, incense, and kheer.

Chant her mantra and stuti.

Perform Durga Aarti in the evening.

Devotees observing fast may consume fruits and vrat-friendly food after the aarti.

Governing Planet of Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is associated with Shukra (Venus). Worshipping her helps balance relationships, attract prosperity, and bring harmony in personal life.

The third day of Navratri 2025 celebrates courage, protection, and devotion through the worship of Maa Chandraghanta. By offering kheer, chanting her mantras, and performing puja with faith, devotees invite bravery, peace, and prosperity into their lives.