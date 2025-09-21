Navratri 2025 Day 1: Shailputri Puja, Ghatasthapana muhurat, colour, bhog, mantra and flower Navratri 2025 starts on 22 September. Day 1 is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Check Kalash Sthapana muhurat, colour of the day, bhog, mantra and rituals.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 (Monday). The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas, who represents strength, purity, and stability. This day is also marked by Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), which symbolises the invocation of Goddess Shakti and the start of nine days of devotion.

Devotees observe fast, worship Maa Shailputri with flowers, bhog, and mantra, and follow the colour of the day (White). It is believed that worshipping Maa Shailputri removes obstacles, blesses devotees with peace, and reduces the malefic effects of the Moon.

Origin and story of Maa Shailputri

After Goddess Sati self-immolated, she was reborn as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. The word Shail means mountain, hence the name Shailputri — “daughter of the mountain.” In her previous birth as Sati, she was married to Lord Shiva, and in this form too, she is worshipped as Parvati, also known as Hemavati.

Iconography of Maa Shailputri and governing planet

Mount: Bull (hence she is also called Vrisharudha)

Bull (hence she is also called Vrisharudha) Two hands: Trishul (right hand), Lotus (left hand)

Trishul (right hand), Lotus (left hand) Favourite flower: Jasmine

Jasmine Governing Planet: Moon

Navratri sthapana muhurat 2025 (Ghatasthapana) on Day 1

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat: 06:09 AM – 08:06 AM

06:09 AM – 08:06 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM – 12:38 PM

11:49 AM – 12:38 PM Pratipada Tithi Begins: 01:23 AM, 22 September 2025

01:23 AM, 22 September 2025 Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:55 AM, 23 September 2025

Ghatasthapana should always be performed in the shubh muhurat while Pratipada is prevailing.

Navratri Kalash Sthapana samagri list

Kalash (pot) with water Mango leaves Coconut Red cloth Akshat (rice grains) Durva grass / barley seeds Gangajal Betel nuts Flowers (especially Jasmine) Soil for barley sowing Diya, roli, and incense sticks

First Day of Navratri Colour 2025

The colour of the day is White, symbolising peace, innocence, and purity. Devotees wear white clothes and offer white flowers or cloth to Maa Shailputri on this day.

Bhog and favourite flower for Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri is offered Desi Ghee as bhog on the first day. It is believed that this strengthens devotees’ health and grants long life. Jasmine flowers are especially dear to the Goddess and are offered during the puja.

Mantra for Maa Shailputri

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥”

Chanting this mantra with devotion on the first day of Navratri is believed to bring peace, positivity, and stability in life.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi for Shailputri

On the first day of Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Shailputri with great devotion. The rituals and puja vidhi begin with Ghatasthapana, which is considered the most important part of the day. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana):

Place a kalash filled with Gangajal on a small bed of soil in which barley seeds are sown.

Cover the kalash with mango leaves and place a coconut wrapped in red cloth on top.

This kalash symbolises the universe and the divine energy of Goddess Shakti.

Invocation of Maa Shailputri:

Light a diya with ghee and incense sticks in front of the kalash.

Offer akshat (rice), roli, and flowers to the idol or picture of Maa Shailputri.

Jasmine flowers are considered her favourite.

Chanting of Mantras:

Recite “Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥” with devotion.

Many devotees also read the Durga Saptashati or sing aarti dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

Bhog Offering:

Offer desi ghee as bhog, along with fruits and white-coloured sweets.

It is believed that this ensures good health and long life.

Observing Fast (Vrat):

Devotees observe a day-long fast, consuming only satvik food such as fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly dishes.

The fast is broken after evening aarti with prasad.

Evening Aarti and Devotional Songs:

Perform the aarti with diya, dhoop, and bells.

Sing bhajans dedicated to Maa Durga to conclude the day’s worship.

Belief: Performing these rituals with faith on the first day is said to bring stability, peace, and strength, while also reducing the malefic influence of the Moon.

Importance of worshipping Maa Shailputri on Day 1

Worshipping Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri is believed to bless devotees with courage, strength, and peace of mind. As the governing planet of this form is the Moon, performing her puja also helps reduce the malefic effects of the Moon in one’s horoscope.

The first day of Navratri 2025 (22 September) sets the spiritual tone for the entire festival. From Ghatasthapana muhurat to white as the colour of the day, Desi Ghee as bhog, Jasmine as her flower, and the chanting of Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah — every ritual of Day 1 is deeply meaningful. Worshipping Maa Shailputri brings health, stability, and divine blessings for the days to come.