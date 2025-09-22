Navpatrika Puja 2025: Nine sacred leaves offered to Durga Maa and their meaning Navpatrika Puja during Navratri symbolises devotion through nine sacred leaves, each carrying the divine energy and blessings of Goddess Durga.

New Delhi:

Navpatrika Puja is an important ritual performed during Navratri, especially in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. It involves worshipping a sacred bundle of nine different leaves, tied together and offered to Goddess Durga with devotion.

This ritual symbolises purity, prosperity, and protection. Devotees believe that offering these nine leaves to Durga Maa removes negativity, grants wishes, and protects against the evil eye.

Why Navpatrika Puja is important in Navratri

Navpatrika represents the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each leaf embodies her divine qualities, such as strength, knowledge, purity, and victory. Performing this puja is said to bring happiness, good health, and prosperity into the lives of devotees.

In West Bengal, Navpatrika is worshipped on Maha Saptami, marking the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations with grandeur and devotion.

The nine sacred leaves of Navpatrika Puja

The bundle of nine leaves used in Navpatrika Puja is tied together with utmost purity and dedication before being offered to Goddess Durga.

Each leaf is a sacred symbol and represents a unique blessing of the Goddess.

The significance of nine leaves during Navpatrika Puja

The nine leaves represent the nine different forms of Goddess Durga. Each leaf represents the power and characteristics of a specific form of Goddess Durga. These leaves are considered sacred and are offered to Goddess Durga. They symbolise purity and chastity.

These leaves also symbolise power and energy. It is believed that these leaves contain the divine power of Goddess Durga. Performing Navpatrika Puja pleases Goddess Durga and showers her blessings on devotees. Performing this puja brings happiness, prosperity, and health to devotees. This puja also helps protect against evil forces.

The nine sacred leaves of Navpatrika Puja and their meaning

Banana Leaf – Banana leaf is a symbol of purity and sanctity.

Daruhaldi Patra – Daruhaldi Patra is a symbol of strength and energy.

Turmeric Leaves – Turmeric leaves are a symbol of auspiciousness, prosperity and health.

Jayanti Patra – Jayanti Patra is a symbol of auspiciousness and happiness.

Bel Patra – Bel Patra is a symbol of peace and power.

Pomegranate leaf – Pomegranate leaf is a symbol of knowledge, love and beauty.

Ashoka Patra – Ashoka Patra is a symbol of purity, truth and victory.

Paddy leaves – Paddy leaves are a symbol of prosperity.

Amaltas Patra – Amaltas Patra is a symbol of hope, joy, beauty, and energy.

This tradition reminds us how nature’s simple gifts hold immense spiritual significance, connecting us deeply to the Goddess’s strength and blessings.

ALSO READ: Mata Rani images and WhatsApp status videos to share this Navratri 2025