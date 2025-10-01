Navami Havan 2025 muhurat and vidhi: Step-by-step puja guide with mantras Navami Havan 2025 is on October 1. Here’s the complete guide to muhurat, vidhi, and mantras for Navratri Navami.

Navami Havan is one of the most important rituals of Navratri. On the ninth day, devotees perform havan to seek the blessings of Maa Durga and remove obstacles from life. This sacred fire ritual is also called Navami Homam or Chandi Homam.

In 2025, Navami Havan will be performed on October 1 (Wednesday). Performing havan at the right muhurat, with proper vidhi and mantras, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine protection. Here’s the complete guide to the Navami Havan 2025 muhurat, vidhi, mantras, and Kanya Pujan.

Navami Havan Muhurat 2025

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Time: 06:14 AM to 06:07 PM

06:14 AM to 06:07 PM Best Time: Morning hours are considered highly auspicious.

You can perform havan anytime within the muhurat, but early morning is traditionally preferred.

Navami Havan Mantras

During Navami Havan, most devotees chant verses from Durga Saptashati (700 shlokas), offering oblations with each mantra. At least 108 ahutis (offerings) are considered essential.

Here are some important mantras for Navami Havan:

Om Ganeshaya Namah Swaha Om Keshavaya Namah Om Narayanaya Namah Om Madhavaya Namah Om Durgaayai Namah Swaha Om Mahakalikayai Namah Swaha Om Hanumate Namah Swaha Om Bhairavaya Namah Swaha Om Shivaya Namah Swaha Om Jayanti Mangalakali, Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shivadhatri, Swaha Om Brahma Murari Tripurantakari, Bhanu: Shashi Bhumi Suto Budhashcha, Gurushcha Shukra Shani Rahu Ketavah, Sarve Grahah Shanti Kara Bhavantu Swaha Om Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheshwarah, Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah Swaha Om Sharanagata Deenarta Paritrana Parayane, Sarva Sharthi Hare Devi, Narayani Namostute

Navami Havan Vidhi (Step-by-Step)

Purify the area where the havan will be performed.

Arrange havan kund and all puja samagri neatly.

Take a vow with water, rice, and flowers in your hand before Goddess Durga.

Begin chanting “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche” or recite from Durga Saptashati.

Add havan samagri to the sacred fire with each mantra (at least 108 times).

Offer to all gods, Navagrahas, and finally to Maa Durga.

Take a coconut, cut slightly, wrap with Kalawa, fill with betel nut, coin, etc., dip in ghee and offer to fire with mantras.

Perform Durga Aarti with family and ask forgiveness for mistakes.

Offer food to little girls (Kumaris) as part of Navami tradition.

After Kanya Pujan, devotees break their Navratri fast.

Navami Havan and Kanya Pujan hold deep spiritual significance during Navratri. Performing havan with devotion, chanting mantras, and honoring young girls as divine forms of Goddess Durga are believed to remove obstacles and attract blessings of prosperity, wisdom, and peace.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)