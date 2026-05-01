Narad Jayanti 2026: Date, significance and puja vidhi explained

New Delhi:

Narad Jayanti marks the birth of Devarshi Narad, who was a learned sage and a divine messenger. The prayer ritual of Narad Jayanti is conducted in the form of worship, charity, and activities that reflect bhakti, jnana, and seva.

The observance date of Narad Jayanti in 2026 is expected to fall in the early part of May. Many celebrate this religious event by worshipping Lord Vishnu, chanting holy verses, and engaging in acts of philanthropy towards others. We should gain insight into this religious festival called Narad Jayanti and its importance, along with certain practices followed on the day.

When is Narad Jayanti 2026?

According to the Hindu Calendar, Narad Jayanti festival falls on Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha month of Jyeshtha. In 2026, the period of Dwitiya Tithi starts from 12:51 am on 2nd May and ends at 3:02 am on 3rd May. Therefore, based on Udaya Tithi, the celebration of Narad Jayanti is scheduled on May 3, 2026. Performing prayers during the day is believed to bring positive results and blessings.

Why Narad Jayanti is considered important

According to the Hindu faith, Narad Devarshi is considered the mind-made child of Brahma. Narad is also described as the first communicator because he used to travel from one world to another, spreading messages among the gods and people. It is believed that Narada is an ardent devotee of Vishnu and always keeps murmuring “Narayan Narayan”. Narada is said to take the prayers of the devotees to God. The worship on this day is believed to grant clarity of thoughts and wisdom to a person. People also pray for happiness and guidance in life.

The role of devotion and service

It is not just a day for ritual observance. It is also an important event that emphasises devotion through action. Giving alms to the needy is especially auspicious on Narad Jayanti. Food, clothing, and other necessities are donated to the needy for good results. Feeding Brahmins or offering help to underprivileged individuals is commonly practised. The idea is simple. Sharing what you have is seen as a way of inviting abundance and goodwill into your life.

Narad Jayanti puja vidhi

The day typically begins with an early morning bath, followed by wearing clean clothes.

Devotees prepare the prayer space and purify it with water, often considered sacred.

Worship usually starts with prayers to Vishnu.

Flowers, sandalwood paste and fruits are offered. Lamps are lit, and aarti is performed.

Panchamrit with tulsi is offered as prasad.

Following this, prayers are offered to Narada according to ritualistic procedures.

It is believed that offering a flute is also considered an auspicious act.

Narad Jayanti is a festival that combines spirituality with practicality. While there are rituals performed on this day, the significance of communication, faith, and service in one’s daily life is emphasised. Prayer, donation, or introspection are all ways of observing Narad Jayanti.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information