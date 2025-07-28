Nag Panchami 2025: Know the date, time and puja significance Nag Panchami 2025 will be observed on July 29. From puja muhurat to serpent gods worshipped, here’s everything you need to know for this sacred Sawan festival.

New Delhi:

Nag Panchami is a day wherein people worship the serpent gods. This festival is observed by people across India. Nag Panchami is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Panchami during the month of Sawan. This year, the holy month of Shravan began on July 11 and will end on August 9.

Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej. Drik Panchang says that in the Hindu calendar, some days are considered significant to worship serpent gods, and Panchami Tithi, especially during the Shravan month, is considered highly auspicious to worship serpent gods.

Read on to know the date, time, and significance of Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2025 date and puja muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami tithi will begin at 11:24 PM on July 28, 2025, and will end at 12:46 AM on July 30, 2025. Hence, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The Nag Panchami puja muhurat will begin at 06:14 AM on July 28 and will end at 08:51 AM on July 28. However, it is to be noted that Nag Panchami in Gujarat will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 13. Nag Panchami in Gujarat falls during Krishna Paksha Panchami of Shravan.

Significance of worshipping serpent gods on Nag Panchami

People believe that worshipping snakes on the day of Nag Panchami will reach the serpent Gods. Therefore, people worship live snakes on the day of Nag Panchami as representatives of serpent gods who are revered and worshipped in Hinduism.

While there are several serpent gods, the following are worshipped during Nag Panchami, according to Drik Panchang. These include Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala.

ALSO READ: Sawan Somwar wishes in Hindi, Marathi and English with images