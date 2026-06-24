Muharram holiday 2026: Is it on June 25 or 26? Check Ashura date and whether it is a public holiday in India

New Delhi:

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the beginning of the year 1448 AH. In India, the month began on June 17 following the local sighting of the crescent moon. This was a day later than in Gulf countries, where Muharram started on June 16.

The most significant day of the month is Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram. Because of the one-day difference in moon sightings, Ashura will be observed on Thursday, June 25, in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Muslims in India will mark the occasion on Friday, June 26.

Will June 26 be a public holiday?

Yes, June 26 has been listed by the Government of India as a gazetted public holiday for Muharram. Central government offices, banks, post offices and stock exchanges, including the BSE and NSE, will remain closed for the day.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday, many people will get a three-day break, with Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, immediately following. This effectively creates a long weekend for employees and students in many parts of the country.

However, the observance of the Muharram holiday is not the same across all states. Goa, Gujarat and Haryana are among the states that do not include Muharram in their official holiday calendars.

Why Muharram is important

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam and holds deep religious significance for Muslims around the world.

For Sunni Muslims, Ashura commemorates the day God saved Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Israelites from Pharaoh. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad fasted on this day and encouraged his followers to do the same.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He was killed alongside members of his family and companions during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE while standing against injustice.

How Ashura is observed

Sunni Muslims typically observe fasting on the 9th and 10th days of Muharram. Many also spend the day in prayer and give charity.

For Shia Muslims, the first ten days of Muharram are observed as a period of mourning. Many take part in processions and wear black as a symbol of grief while remembering the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and those who died with him at Karbala.

ALSO READ: Stuck in the same life cycle? Spiritual coach explains the hidden patterns behind recurring challenges