Muharram 2026 date announced? Here's when Ashura is expected in India and Saudi Arabia

New Delhi:

The first month of the Hijri calendar is known as Muharram and holds a very important place in Islam. The arrival of the Islamic New Year is observed by Muslims across the world. Muharram becomes particularly significant in 2026 as it marks the beginning of the Islamic year 1448 AH and the observance of Ashura.

As the Hijri calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the dates of Muharram can vary from country to country depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. While Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations have confirmed the beginning of Muharram, the dates in India depend on local moon sightings.

When is Muharram 2026?

The official start of Muharram in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several other Gulf countries is June 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

In India, however, the date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muharram is expected to begin on June 17.

When is Ashura in 2026?

Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is expected to fall on June 25, 2026, in many countries. In India, the public holiday associated with Muharram is tentatively scheduled for June 26.

Why is Muharram important?

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam. It marks the beginning of the Hijri calendar, which starts from the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE. This event marked the foundation of the first Islamic community.

For many Muslims, Muharram is a time for prayer, reflection, charity and spiritual growth.

The significance of Ashura

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds special significance in Islam.

Among Sunni Muslims, Ashura commemorates events such as the deliverance of Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Israelites from persecution. Many Sunni Muslims observe voluntary fasting on the 9th and 10th of Muharram or the 10th and 11th.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at Karbala in 680 CE. The day symbolises mourning, sacrifice and resistance against oppression.

The story of Karbala

One of the most significant events associated with Muharram is the Battle of Karbala, which took place in 680 CE in present-day Iraq. Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred after refusing to pledge allegiance to Yazid, the ruler of the Umayyad dynasty. Their sacrifice continues to inspire millions of people around the world.

Muharram not only marks the beginning of a new Islamic year but is also a period of solemn remembrance and reflection. It encourages believers to think about faith, patience, sacrifice and spiritual renewal.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.