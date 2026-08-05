Milk, honey or sugarcane juice? Know what to use for Rudrabhishek this Sawan

New Delhi:

Sawan will continue until August 28, 2026, leaving devotees with several opportunities to perform Rudrabhishek at home or in a temple before the holy month comes to an end. It is believed that the ritual pleases Lord Shiva and can help devotees seek the fulfilment of their wishes.

Rudrabhishek can be performed using different offerings, including milk, water, sugarcane juice, mustard oil, Gangajal, ghee, honey and curd. But which one should you choose? Traditionally, the offering is selected according to the wish or purpose for which the Rudrabhishek is being performed. Here's what is recommended for different intentions.

Which offering should you use for Rudrabhishek?

For relief from a serious illness: Rudrabhishek using kusha (sacred grass) is recommended for those suffering from a serious or difficult-to-treat illness.

For buying a house or vehicle: Those wishing to purchase a house or vehicle are advised to perform Rudrabhishek with curd.

For an increase in wealth and prosperity: Rudrabhishek with honey and ghee is considered suitable for those seeking greater wealth and abundance.

For financial prosperity: Those seeking dhan-dhanya, or material prosperity, are advised to perform Rudrabhishek with sugarcane juice.

For attaining moksha: Rudrabhishek can be performed using water brought from a pilgrimage site by those seeking moksha.

For having a child: Those wishing to have a child are advised to perform Rudrabhishek with milk.

For job-related problems or trouble from enemies: Rudrabhishek with mustard oil is recommended when someone is facing difficulties at work or problems caused by enemies.

For relief from fever: Abhishek with Gangajal is traditionally recommended for seeking relief from fever.

For relief from illness: Those seeking freedom from an illness are advised to perform Rudrabhishek with perfume.

For those wishing for a son: Rudrabhishek with water mixed with sugar is recommended for those wishing for a son.

For good health: Rudrabhishek with milk, pure ghee or a combination of both is considered suitable for those seeking good health.

For improving intellect: Those seeking intellectual development are advised to perform the abhishek using milk mixed with sugar.

For freedom from sins and illness: Rudrabhishek with honey is recommended for those seeking freedom from sins as well as relief from disease.

Most auspicious days for Rudrabhishek during Sawan

Rudrabhishek can be performed on any day during Sawan, as the entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. However, certain occasions are considered particularly auspicious for the ritual.

Among them are Sawan Shivratri, Sawan Pradosh Vrat, Nag Panchami and Mondays during Sawan. Devotees planning a Rudrabhishek before Sawan ends on August 28 can choose one of these occasions or perform the ritual on another day during the holy month.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ:

Did you know your Rashi is linked to a Jyotirlinga? Find yours and know the mantra to chant this Sawan