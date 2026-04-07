Mesh Sankranti 2026: Date, muhurat and simple rituals to follow

New Delhi:

Mesh Sankranti 2026: Mesh Sankranti is observed during the transit of the Sun from Pisces to Aries. According to astrology, the Sun is known as the king among the nine planets, whereas Aries happens to be the sign where the Sun gets exalted. Kharmas ends on Mesh Sankranti, and auspicious events like marriages and housewarming ceremonies resume.

Worshipping the Sun God on Makar Sankranti is considered highly fruitful. So, let's find out when Mesh Sankranti is in April and what will be beneficial to do on this day.

When is Mesh Sankranti?

According to the calendar, Mesh Sankranti will be celebrated on April 14, 2026. The auspicious time on this day will be from 6:22 am to 1:50 pm. The auspicious time for Mesh Sankranti will be from 7:33 am to 11:44 am. This time is extremely auspicious for bathing and donating on the day of Mesha Sankranti.

What should be done on the day of Mesha Sankranti?

Donation

Donation also holds special significance on the day of Mesha Sankranti. Donating food is considered very virtuous. Donating clothes, food, money, and fruits on Makar Sankranti increases happiness and prosperity. Donating wheat, yellow clothes, turmeric, and gram lentils is also considered beneficial on this day. Also donate sesame seeds, an earthen pot filled with water, a fan, jaggery, and sattu on the day of Mesha Sankranti. Doing so will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life.

Bath

On the day of Mesha Sankranti, be sure to bathe in the Ganges or another holy river. Doing so frees you from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. If travelling is not possible, bathe at home on Makar Sankranti by adding Ganges water to your bathing water.

Worship Sun God

Worship the Sun God on the day of Mesha Sankranti. After waking up early in the morning and bathing, wear clean clothes and offer water to the Sun God. Doing so keeps one energetic and disease-free. Fill a copper pot with water, add kumkum (vermillion) and a red flower, and offer it to the Sun God. Chant the mantra "Om Suryaya Namah" while offering water.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these statements.)

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