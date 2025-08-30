Mercury transit on August 30: Zodiac signs that will benefit from this transition to Leo Mercury transit to Leo will bring success in every field, including job and business for some zodiac signs. Also, the financial situation will get stronger than it was earlier. You might also notice some improvement in your health. Read on to know about the zodiac signs.

Mercury in Leo is considered to be very strong. It is believed that the movement of Mercury in the house of Leo can be beneficial for several zodiac signs. There are five zodiac signs that will benefit during this transition.

This transit will bring success in every field, including job and business. Also, the financial situation will get stronger than it was earlier. You might also notice some improvement in your health. Read on to know about the zodiac signs that might see auspicious results during the Mercury transit in Leo.

Zodiac signs that will benefit during Mercury's transit in Leo

Taurus: The transit of Mercury will be very auspicious for the people of Taurus. Your comfort and luxury will increase. You will get success in the efforts you are making. During this period, you might be able to earn good money. Your financial condition will get stronger than before.

Gemini: The transit of Mercury will be auspicious for Gemini as well. You will make progress in your personal life. You will get a lot of benefits in your career. Your financial position will get better. You will get new job opportunities and will be able to earn a sufficient amount of money in business.

Leo: Mercury will give positive results for Leo in every sphere of life. Your performance at your job will improve. The financial condition will become better than before.

Libra: This transit is going to bring an increase in comforts and luxuries for Libra. During this period, you will be able to fulfill your wishes. This transit can bring opportunities for you to earn money in your financial life and during this time you will get full support of luck.

Aquarius: The transit of Mercury will prove to be fruitful for the people of Aquarius. You will get success in the field of your career. During this time you will be able to earn profits. Economic life will be good.

