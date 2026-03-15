Meena Sankranti 2026: Rituals devotees should follow for prosperity and spiritual balance

New Delhi:

In the Hindu astrological calendar, Meena Sankranti is a major solar shift. It is the time of the year when the sun crosses the zodiac signs Aquarius/Kumbha and Pisces/Meena. It is a transition that astrologers believe is a time to introspect, renew, and prepare the mind and body to face the changing seasons.

Many believe it is a great opportunity to purify the mind and body through rituals to attract prosperity. According to astrologer Dinesh Ramchandani, a holistic medicine practitioner, this celestial transition carries strong spiritual symbolism.

“Meena Sankranti represents a time of inner reflection and spiritual growth. Since Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet linked with wisdom, expansion and blessings, rituals performed on this day are believed to enhance positivity and balance in life,” he explains.

Meena Sankranti 2026: Date and auspicious timing

This year, Meena Sankranti will occur at 1:08 AM on March 15. Punya Kaal, which is believed to be the most opportune time for performing prayers and charity, will commence at 6:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM.

According to astrologers, the activities conducted during this period are believed to have the power to provide spiritual merit and harmony.

Ritual devotees should follow the Meena Sankranti

Across many households, devotees follow simple yet meaningful rituals to mark the occasion.

Holy bath for purification

The day is said to start with a ritualistic bath, which is a metaphor for cleansing both body and soul. Devotees also prefer to add a few drops of Gangajal to the water while taking a bath, which is considered to cleanse the mind and remove negative energy.

Offering water to the Sun God

After taking a ritualistic bath, devotees offer Arghya to the Sun God during sunrise. This is considered to be a gesture of gratitude to seek blessings for a healthy, clear, and successful mind. The most auspicious time to offer Arghya to the Sun God is between 6:48 AM and 7:12 AM.

Temple visits and charity

Visiting a Surya temple is also considered favourable on this day. The devotees offer wheat and jaggery to the Sun God and then donate it to those in need.

Following a Sattvic diet

Many individuals also practice dietary discipline on Meena Sankranti. The devotees are said to avoid salty and fried foods and prefer to consume simple sattvic meals.

Astrologically, too, Meena Sankranti is ruled by Jupiter, also known as Guru, which is the symbol of knowledge and abundance.