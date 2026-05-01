Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026: When is May Amavasya, muhurat and importance

New Delhi:

May Amavasya 2026: Bathing, donating, and offering Pind Daan are considered especially significant on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya. Furthermore, this day is considered auspicious for worshipping Shani Dev, as Shani Jayanti is also celebrated on this day. Women in North India observe the Vat Savitri fast on this day. According to beliefs, observing this fast bestows the boon of long life on their husbands. Donating water, shade, fruits, and clothing on this Amavasya is also considered especially virtuous. Let's find out when Jyeshtha Amavasya will be celebrated this year.

When is the Amavasya in May 2026 (May Amavasya 2026 Date)

Jyeshtha Amavasya will be celebrated in May. It will begin at 5:11 am on May 16th and end at 1:30 am. According to the Udaya Tithi, this Amavasya will be celebrated on the 16th.

May Amavasya Timing 2026

Brahma Muhurta - 4:07 AM to 4:48 AM

Morning Sandhya - 4:27 AM to 5:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM

Vijay Muhurta - 2:34 PM to 3:28 PM

Twilight Muhurta - 7:04 PM to 7:25 PM

Evening Sandhya - 7:05 PM to 8:08 PM

Amrit Kaal - 1:15 PM to 2:40 PM

What should be done on Jyeshtha Amavasya?

On Jyeshtha Amavasya, along with bathing, donating, and offering Pind Daan, one should worship Lord Shani.

On this day, after bathing in a holy river in the morning, one should offer prayers to the Sun God.

After offering prayers to the Sun, sesame seeds should be immersed in flowing water.

Tarpan should be performed for the ancestors for the peace of their souls.

Donations should be made to the needy.

Donating a water-filled pot, fruits, an umbrella, black sesame seeds, and clothes on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Why Jyeshtha Amavasya holds special significance

Jyeshtha Amavasya is deemed to be one of the most spiritually significant days of Amavasya in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe many rituals like taking baths in sacred rivers, tarpan, and Pind Daan for their ancestors, and performing charities on Jyeshtha Amavasya. The observance of Shani Jayanti also coincides with this day and makes it special for people seeking protection from the negative effects of the planets.

In North India, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat on Jyeshtha Amavasya and pray for the health and longevity of their husbands. It is also a day when people engage in charitable activities of providing water, fruits, shelter, and clothes to the needy.

Also read: Narad Jayanti 2026: Date, significance and puja vidhi explained

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)