Mauni Amavasya 2026 date and time: Shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Mauni Amavasya is one of the most sacred observances in the Hindu calendar. Falling in the Magha month of the Hindu lunar cycle, this day is devoted to spiritual purification, silence (mauna), snan (holy bathing), daan (charity), and rituals for peace and blessings for one’s ancestors and family.

Mauni Amavasya has a Magh Mela connection too because it is considered to be one of the most significant bathing days. Taking a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga, especially at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, is considered highly auspicious.

Also, performing tarpan and shraddh rituals to honour ancestors on this day is believed to remove Pitru Dosha and bring blessings for peace and prosperity.

Mauni Amavasya 2026 date and shubh muhurat

For the year 2026, Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on Sunday, 18 January 2026. According to the Panchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 12:03 AM on January 18 and continues until 1:21 AM on January 19. 2026, but sunrise-based observances mark January 18 as the day of celebration.

Rituals to perform on Mauni Amavasya 2026

Silence serves as a means of self-control and honouring one's God. The act of being silent helps to develop inner tranquillity and spiritual concentration.

Devotees arise early in the morning before sunrise and bathe themselves in rivers designated as holy by Hindus. If one cannot soak in a holy river, using Ganga water at home to cleanse oneself is thought to confer positive energy upon the individual.

Devotees perform a ceremonial puja (worship) consisting of chanting prayers for the deceased along with pind daan (offerings to departed ancestors) to provide spiritual benefits to the individual and to grant peace to the departed souls.

Providing food, clothing, medical, or other necessities for the less fortunate through the act of charity performed during this time of year creates great spiritual merit for oneself, creating high levels of merit from one’s charitable acts during this time of year.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: What to do and what to avoid

Do:

Observe mauna (silence) and introspection.

Take a holy dip in sacred waters.

Perform tarpan and ancestral rites with devotion.

Give charity and serve the needy.

Avoid:

Loud speech, anger or conflict.

Negative thoughts or behaviour.

Unnecessary worldly indulgences that distract from spiritual focus.

