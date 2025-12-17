Masik Shivratri December 2025: Is it on December 17 or 18? Date, time, and items to offer on Shivling Masik Shivratri holds special importance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The day is marked by fasting and ritual worship believed to strengthen marital harmony, fulfil wishes and deepen spiritual connection with Shiva and Shakti. Know when Masik Shivratri is falling in December 2025.

New Delhi:

Masik Shivratri is a very special day for devotees of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Mahadev along with Mata Parvati on this occasion is believed to bring desired results.

The Masik Shivratri fast is observed every month on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha. According to religious belief, Masik Shivratri symbolises the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Maa Gauri. Observing the fast and performing puja with devotion is said to bring harmony and sweetness in marital life. Here is when Masik Shivratri will be observed in December 2025, along with the auspicious timings for worship.

Masik Shivratri fast date in December 2025

The Masik Shivratri fast will be observed on December 18, 2025. Masik Shivratri marks the divine union of Shiva and Shakti, and falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha each month. Devotees who wish to observe the monthly Shivratri fast may begin the practice from Maha Shivratri. It is believed that fasting on Masik Shivratri supports early marriage for unmarried girls, while for married women, it is said to bring happiness, stability and prosperity in marital life.

Masik Shivratri December 2025 auspicious timings

Chaturdashi tithi begins: 18 December at 2:32 am

Chaturdashi tithi ends: 19 December at 4:59 am

First auspicious muhurta: 11:57 am to 12:38 pm

Night worship (Nishita Kaal): 11:51 pm to 12:45 am

Items to offer on the Shivling on Masik Shivratri

Ganga jal

Belpatra

Bhang and datura

Flower garlands

Milk and curd

Sandalwood paste

Fruits

White sweets

Observing Masik Shivratri with faith, simplicity and devotion is believed to invite Lord Shiva’s blessings and bring peace, balance and positivity into one’s life.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.)

ALSO READ: Why Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram draws seekers like Virat Kohli