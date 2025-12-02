Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Date, moonrise time, and the fasting rituals that make this day so sacred Margashirsha Purnima, falling on 4 December 2025, is considered a highly sacred full moon. Know the exact date, moonrise timing and the complete Purnima vrat vidhi for devotees.

New Delhi:

There are 12 Purnimas (full moons) in a year, and while each holds its own special importance in Hindu tradition, Margashirsha Purnima is considered especially sacred. It is commonly believed that observing a fast on this day brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Many also believe that any act of charity performed on this day yields thirty-two times the usual spiritual reward, which is why devotees often refer to it as Battisi Purnima.

On Margashirsha Purnima, devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, and the full moon is affectionately called Mokshadayini, meaning 'the giver of liberation.' Several rituals are observed on this day to invite peace and joy into one's life, such as taking a dip in holy rivers, offering donations, and worshipping Chandra Dev.

Margashirsha Purnima 2025 date and time

Margashirsha Purnima: December 4, 2025, Thursday

December 4, 2025, Thursday Moonrise Time: 04:35 PM

04:35 PM Full moon date starts: December 04, 2025, at 08:37 AM

December 04, 2025, at 08:37 AM Full moon date ends: December 05, 2025, at 04:43 AM

Margashirsha Purnima vrat vidhi

On the full moon day, bathe in a holy river and perform tarpan (water offerings) in the morning. If a river bath is not possible, bathe at home by mixing Ganga jal in the water. After this, make a vow to fast: "I will observe the full moon fast, praying for the well-being and happiness of my family. To complete the fast, I will also worship Lord Ganesha and perform Kalash puja."

After taking the resolution, install the Kalash and worship Lord Ganesha. After this, worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Chandra Dev. Observe fasting for the entire day and meditate on God, chant, sing hymns etc. In the evening, offer water to Chandra Dev. Read the story of Purnima fast. Listen to the story of Lord Satyanarayan (Vishnu). Donate to the needy. Break the fast the next day.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam 2025: Complete festival details and Tiruvannamalai ticket booking