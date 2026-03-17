March Amavasya 2026: Check exact date, muhurat and snan-daan timing

New Delhi:

Chaitra Amavasya will fall in the month of March. Bathing in a holy river on this day is considered to hold special significance. If bathing in a river is not possible on this day, one should certainly bathe at home by mixing a small amount of Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) into their bathwater.

It is believed that doing so grants liberation from all sins. Furthermore, this lunar day is considered excellent for performing rituals aimed at ensuring peace for the souls of one's ancestors (Pitras). Donating sesame seeds, grains, clothing, and jaggery on this day is considered highly auspicious. Let us tell you exactly when Amavasya will occur in March.

When is Amavasya in March 2026? (March Amavasya 2026 date)

The Amavasya Tithi (lunar day) in March will commence at 08:25 AM on March 18, 2026, and conclude at 06:52 AM on March 19, 2026. According to the Udaya Tithi (the lunar day prevailing at sunrise), Chaitra Amavasya will be observed on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Chaitra Amavasya muhurat 2026 (Chaitra Amavasya 2026 timings)

On the day of Chaitra Amavasya, the auspicious time (Muhurat) for bathing and making donations will be from 05:42 AM to 07:12 AM on March 19, 2026.

What should be done on Amavasya?

Amavasya is regarded as the day dedicated to ancestors (Pitras). Therefore, one should perform Tarpan (ritual offerings) on this day to pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls.

On this day, one should face the South direction and offer Arghya (water oblations) to their ancestors by mixing black sesame seeds into the water.

Rituals aimed at alleviating Pitra Dosha (ancestral afflictions) should be performed on this day.

One must bathe in a holy river on this day. If this is not possible, one should bathe at home by mixing Gangajal into their bathwater.

One must make some form of donation on Amavasya.

Feeding the needy or Brahmins on this day is considered highly auspicious.

On Amavasya, one must light a lamp filled with mustard oil beneath a Peepal tree.

Performing the Abhishek of Lord Shiva on this day provides relief from Kaal Sarpa Dosha.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It lacks any scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made here.)

Also read: Amavasya 2026 dates: Full list with Mauni, Somvati and Shanishchari Amavasya explained