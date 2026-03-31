Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Know the five vows and key teachings of Mahavira

New Delhi:

Mahavir Jayanti is to be celebrated today. It is the birthday of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, and is considered the most important event in the Jain calendar. This day is also a reminder to live the message of truth, non-violence, and compassion. It is celebrated with prayer, procession, and contemplation on the teachings of Lord Mahavira, which are still applicable to our daily life even today.

Lord Mahavira was born in the year 599 BC into a royal family of the Kshatriya caste in Kundalpur, Vaishali, which is now in the state of Bihar. At the tender age of 30, Lord Mahavira left the world to take up the spiritual path.

The five great vows of Lord Mahavira

Nonviolence: Nonviolence was central to Mahavira’s philosophy. He believed that one should not harm any living being through thought, word or action. His message of “live and let live” remains one of the most powerful teachings.

Truth: Mahavira stressed the importance of always speaking the truth. He believed that a calm and honest mind would help a person live a meaningful and purposeful life.

Asteya: Asteya means not taking anything that is not yours. Mahavira encouraged people to renounce greed and live honestly, seeking satisfaction in what they already possess.

Celibacy: Celibacy is control over desires and senses. Mahavira taught people that discipline and control would help them stay on the right path and help them grow as individuals.

Aparigraha: Aparigraha is non-possession or non-attachment. Mahavira taught people that attachment to materialistic things would give rise to pain, while letting go would give rise to freedom of thought.

Key teachings of Lord Mahavira

Mahavira’s teachings extend beyond rituals to encompass personal transformation. Some of the fundamental teachings of Mahavira include:

Nonviolence is about compassion for every living being

A person’s unhappiness is often the result of his/her own actions and choices

The “live and let live” philosophy must guide our behaviour

Real enemies are within us, such as anger, greed, pride, and hatred

Control over oneself is greater than controlling others

Divinity is within our grasp through honest effort and right action

Every soul is pure, knowledgeable, and blissful by nature

Why Mahavir Jayanti still matters today

In an increasingly fast-paced world, Mahavira’s teachings provide a brief pause. The teachings promote living with simplicity, kindness, and compassion, which are important aspects in the present world.

Whether we choose kindness instead of anger or self-restraint in our daily life, the spirit behind Mahavir Jayanti is not about celebration but contemplation.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims.)

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