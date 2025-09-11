Mahalaya 2025 countdown: Know date, tithi, rituals and significance Only 10 days left for Mahalaya 2025! Falling on September 21, it marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. Know the date, tithi and rituals.

Devi Paksha begins on the day of Mahalaya, while the Pitru Paksha, which is a time of grief, ends on the same day. Because shradh, or funeral rites, are conducted during Pitru Paksha, Hindus view it as unlucky.

People use food and drink gifts to honour and commemorate their ancestors during this 16-day lunar cycle. Let's know the date, time, and rituals of the auspicious festival.

Mahalaya 2025 Date, Time and Days Left

Mahalaya in 2025 falls on Sunday, 21 September.

The tithi (Amavasya) begins at 1:02 AM on September 21 and ends at approximately 1:42 AM on September 22.

As of today (assuming it’s September 11, 2025), there are 10 days left until Mahalaya.

Why Mahalaya Marks the Beginning of Durga Puja

Mahalaya is the threshold between two spiritual periods: it concludes Pitru Paksha (the fortnight of remembrance for ancestors) and inaugurates Devi Paksha or Sharadiya Navratri, the time dedicated to Goddess Durga.

It is believed that on Mahalaya, Durga leaves her abode (often said to be Kailash) and begins her journey to her “paternal home” on Earth, preparing for her annual descent.

Mahalaya Amavasya: Tithi and Puja Muhurat

The Amavasya tithi for Mahalaya 2025 begins at 1:02 AM IST on September 21 and ends at 1:42 AM on September 22.

Some other muhurat timings common to the day – Rahu Kalam or Rohina Muhurat and Kutup Muhurat – vary by region; for example, in one reference (Ujjain), “Kutup Muhurat” was ~ 11:55 AM – 12:43 PM, and “Rohina Muhurat” ~ 12:43 PM – 1:32 PM.

Sunrise is around 6:19 AM, sunset approx. 6:20 PM in that same reference.

Importance of Tarpan on Mahalaya

Tarpan is the ritual of offering water (sometimes mixed with sesame, rice, etc.) to one’s ancestors, seeking their blessings, and remembering them with humility and gratitude.

On Mahalaya, many believe that the souls of departed ancestors visit the earthly realm after the completion of Pitru Paksha, and Tarpan helps in appeasing them, ensuring peace for their souls and blessings for the living.

Mahishasura Mardini and the Story of Mahalaya

One of the most iconic traditions of Mahalaya is the broadcasting of Mahishasura Mardini, a devotional radio/recording script combining Chandi Path (verses of Durga’s battle with Mahishasura), songs and narration.

It begins in the early morning (often before dawn), awakening devotion; the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra is legendary in this, carrying a combination of poetic waking and spiritual charge.

The basic myth is: Mahishasura, a powerful demon who had boons protecting him, had to be defeated by a goddess endowed with the powers of many gods. Durga is thus born, fights the forces of evil, and Mahishasura is slain — symbolising the final victory of good over evil.

How Mahalaya is Celebrated in West Bengal and Other States

In West Bengal, Mahalaya is deeply embedded in the collective consciousness. People wake up very early at dawn, often before sunrise, to listen to Mahishasura Mardini on the radio or other media. Homes are quiet and devotional, the mood sombre yet hopeful. Families perform shraddha (rites for ancestors) and tarpan. Some make offerings, feed Brahmins, meditate on the ancestors, and mentally prepare for Durga’s arrival. Artisans may also start preliminary work: in Kumartuli or other idol‑making hubs, eyes are painted or finishing touches given, symbolically imbuing life into the idols.

In other states of India, regions with Hindu populations also observe Pitru Paksha rituals, shraddha, tarpan, and remembering ancestors. The exact customs vary: in some places, special offerings are made at riverbanks; in others, people fast or give charity in memory of the departed. In South India, Mahalaya Amavasya (often called Maalaya Amavasai) is observed with solemn rites and also temple rituals. There may not always be the same level of public‑broadcast tradition of Mahishasura Mardini, but the essence of remembrance, spiritual reflection, and preparing for the goddess’s arrival is universal.