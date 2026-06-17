Love and relationship predictions through tarot cards: What these cards could reveal about your love life

New Delhi:

Relationships can often leave people with more questions than answers. Does your partner genuinely love you? Is there any hope for the future in the relationship? Is the repeated conflict just a phase, or is it an alarm bell? How do you get closure and move on once a relationship has ended?

For those who want clarity about their emotions, tarot cards have emerged as an increasingly popular tool for self-reflection. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, tarot cards may help individuals uncover hidden emotions and identify relationship patterns.

What tarot cards can reveal about relationships

It is a common misconception that tarot readings predict a predetermined future that is bound to happen.

However, tarot readers explain the process differently, saying that the practice enables people to understand their current emotions and explore future possibilities based on present circumstances.

Tarot cards serve as symbolic tools that guide people towards greater emotional awareness and help them make better decisions regarding their relationships.

Tarot cards linked to your love life

Several tarot cards are considered particularly significant when they appear during love readings.

The Lovers

One of the most well-known relationship cards in tarot, The Lovers represents romance, harmony and commitment.

Tarot experts say this card often indicates a strong connection, emotional compatibility and the potential for a long-lasting relationship.

Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is generally considered a positive sign in matters of love.

This card symbolises mutual respect, emotional balance and a harmonious partnership.

The Empress

The Empress card is also regarded as a positive indicator in relationship readings.

It may suggest a relationship built on warmth, affection and nurturing energy.

Ten of Cups

One of the most joyful cards in tarot, the Ten of Cups represents emotional fulfilment, family happiness and long-term contentment.

This card is often associated with relationships that have the potential to endure.

The Devil

Unlike the other cards mentioned above, The Devil serves as a warning.

It may point towards challenges such as jealousy, unhealthy attachments, possessiveness or toxic relationship patterns.

Though tarot reading cannot guarantee outcomes or replace communication and effort in a relationship, many people find it useful for gaining insight into their circumstances and recognising emotional patterns.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, tarot reading can provide a deeper understanding of relationship dynamics and help individuals become more self-aware.

Also read: Tarot myths vs reality: What most people get wrong about tarot readings

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information