Looking for financial growth? Celebrity astrologer recommends this simple monthly remedy involving 27 items

New Delhi:

If you feel like your finances have hit a standstill or new opportunities just aren't coming your way, you're not alone. Many people turn to small lifestyle changes or traditional remedies in the hope of bringing fresh energy and a sense of movement into their lives.

Celebrity astrologer Jai Madaan recently shared one such monthly remedy in an Instagram video. She spoke about the importance of creating movement when life feels stagnant and revealed that she personally follows this practice every month. According to her, making small changes to the placement of everyday objects can symbolically encourage movement in different areas of life.

Why moving 27 items is believed to invite growth

Jai Madaan said the remedy is meant for those who feel their financial growth has stalled or that new opportunities are not coming their way. She revealed that once every month, she moves 27 items in her office.

Explaining the significance of the practice, she said the number 27 represents the 27 nakshatras. According to the astrologer, changing the position of objects can symbolically create movement across different aspects of life.

She suggested starting with items that have remained in the same place for a long time. For instance, if something in your office has not been moved for months, simply shifting its position could be enough. She also recommended rearranging books that have been left untouched for a long period by moving them to a different shelf or replacing them with other books.

Apart from these, she advised periodically changing the location of important belongings such as cheque books, cash, jewellery and other valuables. According to her, moving these items from time to time may help prevent stagnant energy from building up.

She added that even small changes in the placement of everyday objects can help break the feeling of stagnation and invite fresh energy into a space.

A simple monthly remedy for growth

Sharing what she described as her thumb rule, Jai Madaan said moving 27 things around with the intention of growth may help bring movement into different areas of life. She suggested that this practice can be followed in both homes and workplaces.

At the end of the video, she summed up the idea with the message: "Prevent stagnation and invite positive change by regularly moving around 27 items in your living or working space with the intention to grow."

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