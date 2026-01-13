First Lohri after marriage: Meaning, rituals and dos and don’ts First Lohri holds special importance for newlyweds in Sikh and Punjabi culture. Here’s why the first Lohri after marriage is celebrated, its rituals and key rules.

For the Sikh and Punjabi communities, the Lohri festival is especially important. On this day, people walk around a fire that has been lit in an open area. The circumambulation is accompanied by the singing of Lohri songs. In addition, the Lohri fire is filled with rebdi, peanuts, maize kernels and sesame seeds. It is thought that doing this keeps one healthy, helps ward off the evil eye, and improves the mood in the house.

Lohri holds great significance for those who have recently married or have welcomed a child. So, let's find out why the festival of Lohri is special for newlyweds.

Why is the first Lohri special for newlyweds?

The first Lohri is very special for newlyweds. According to religious beliefs, the first Lohri of a newlywed couple brings happiness in their life, and it is wished that love and trust remain in their married life. After marriage, a special event is organised on the occasion of the first Lohri. In this event, not only the family but also relatives participate.

In this Lohri event, along with dancing and singing, various types of dishes are also prepared. Along with this, the elders bless the newlywed couple. All the elder members of the family bless that there should always be happiness, prosperity and well-being between the newlywed couple.

Lohri puja vidhi for newly married couples

For Lohri, prepare Gajak, Rewadi, corn, peanuts, and jaggery chikki as Prasad. Then, on the evening of Lohri, gather wood and light a fire. Now, pour some of the prepared Prasad into the fire. Circumambulate the fire seven or eleven times and pray for the happiness and prosperity of your family. Now, embrace each other and wish each other a Happy Lohri. Then, distribute the Lohri Prasad among everyone.

Rules to follow on first Lohri for newlyweds

Avoid wearing black or white clothes on Lohri. Choose auspicious colours like red and yellow.

Newlyweds should wear traditional clothes on their first Lohri day.

The Lohri fire is sacred, so keep the ingredients you put into it pure.

Do not store sesame seeds, jaggery, rewadi, peanuts, etc., in a dirty vessel. Nor should you taste them before the puja.

Be present when the Lohri fire is lit.

Circumambulating the Lohri fire is considered a symbol of good fortune and increased family prosperity. Therefore, circumambulation of the Lohri fire is a must.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

