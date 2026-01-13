Lohri 2026: Why peanuts, revri and popcorn are offered in the bonfire Lohri is more than a bonfire celebration. Here’s why peanuts, revri and popcorn are offered to fire and what these rituals symbolise in Punjabi culture.

New Delhi:

In the cold winter evening of January, Lohri brings together the community around a blazing bonfire with hands outstretched for warmth and voices raised in folksongs and laughter that cuts through the chilled winter air. The fire isn’t just for heat. It symbolises the sun, renewal, and the quiet hope that longer, brighter days are on their way.

Lohir is a celebration of love, family bonds and gratitude towards Mother Nature. On the day, people toss peanuts, revri into the flames is part of that conversation with nature. Every year, Lohri is celebrated on January 13.

Why peanuts, revri, and popcorn are thrown into the Lohri fire

The act of tossing food items such as peanuts, sesame seeds, jaggery, and popcorn into the Lohri bonfire carries important symbolism. People think that by presenting such foods to fire, they are making a request to Agni to bless them and express their gratitude towards a bountiful harvest. This ritual is also viewed as a means of inviting good fortune into their lives.

In addition to that, tossing those food items into the fire is considered an act of showing respect and an offering to nature, seeking its help during the upcoming agricultural season. This act represents an acceptance of nature’s cycles, as it signifies the end of winter and the beginning of spring and growing new agricultural products. The sound produced by burning those items, which crackles, denotes the breaking of winter and the arrival of warmth.

Peanuts

The Peanuts are one of the first winter harvests, and they are inextricably linked with agrarian culture. They are down-to-earth, satiating, and so very much a compensation for toil and waiting. The act of putting peanuts into the fire is one of thanksgiving, a tribute to the soil, the seasons, and the effort that brought about the harvest.

Revri

Revri, which is a mixture of sesame seeds and jaggery, is rich in numerous meanings and is symbolic in nature too, given the significance of sesame seeds and jaggery in Indian culture, both of which are auspicious in nature and related to protection and prosperity, respectively. When revri is melted in the fire, a sweet desire is made, which is for ease, good health, and prosperity in the coming year.

Popcorn and puffed rice

Popcorn and puffed rice add an element of happiness and magic to the process. The bursting of the grains in the heat is more than colourful merriment; it symbolises the hope of witnessing the next few months fill with bountiful harvests and special opportunities blossoming beautifully with time.

Lohri has always been about community, neighbours visiting neighbours, children running about with pockets full of treats, and elders blessing the young.

Also read: Hindu festival calendar 2026: Month-wise dates for Holi, Diwali, Ekadashi and more