Shradh 2025: When is the last Shradh? Date, end time and Mahalaya Amavasya puja muhurat Shradh 2025 runs from 7–21 September. The last Shradh, Mahalaya Amavasya, falls on 21 September. Here are the end time, puja muhurat and importance.

New Delhi:

In Hindu religion, Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is a very important time. For 16 days, people remember their ancestors, offer food, and pray for peace of their souls. In 2025, Shradh started from 7 September 2025 (Bhadrapada Purnima). Now everyone wants to know abot the last day of Shradh. Let’s find out the last Shradh date, end time, and Mahalaya Amavasya details.

Shradh 2025 End Date

This year, Shradh 2025 will end on 21 September 2025, Sunday. This day is known as Mahalaya Amavasya, which is the last day of Shradh.

Shradh Start Date: 7 September 2025

7 September 2025 Shradh End Date: 21 September 2025 (Mahalaya Amavasya)

21 September 2025 (Mahalaya Amavasya) Last Shradh 2025 Date: 21 September 2025 (Sunday)

Shradh 2025 End Time

Amavasya Tithi Starts: 21 September 2025, 12:16 AM

21 September 2025, 12:16 AM Amavasya Tithi Ends: 22 September 2025, 01:23 AM

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Puja Muhurat

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM

11:50 AM – 12:38 PM Rohina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 01:27 PM

12:38 PM – 01:27 PM Aparahna Kaal: 01:27 PM – 03:53 PM

Importance of Mahalaya Amavasya

Mahalaya Amavasya is considered the most important day of Shradh. It is also called:

Sarvapitra Amavasya

Devipitra Karya Amavasya

It is believed that on this day, offering food and water to ancestors brings blessings, happiness, and peace in life.

So, Shradh 2025 started on 7 September and will end on 21 September 2025 (Mahalaya Amavasya). The last day of Shradh is very special for remembering ancestors. People who could not perform Shradh on earlier dates can do it on this day.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)