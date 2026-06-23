Last Bada Mangal 2026: Hanuman puja shubh muhurat, vidhi and powerful mantras

New Delhi:

Bada Mangal holds a special place in Hindu tradition, particularly during the month of Jyeshtha. While every Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the Tuesdays that fall in Jyeshtha are considered especially significant and are observed as Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal.

According to religious beliefs, it was during a Tuesday in the month of Jyeshtha that Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram for the first time. This association has given the Tuesdays of this month greater spiritual importance. The final Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha is being observed today, making it an important occasion for devotees seeking the blessings of Pavanputra Hanuman. Here's a look at the auspicious timings, worship method and mantras associated with the day.

Bada Mangal 2026 Shubh Muhurat

Three time periods are considered especially favourable for Hanuman worship on the last Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:04 am to 4:44 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 am to 12:51 pm

Sandhya Kaal Muhurat: 7:22 pm to 8:23 pm

All three muhurats are regarded as auspicious for offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Bada Mangal Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Red, orange or saffron-coloured clothing is considered auspicious for the occasion.

After this, take a vow to observe the fast.

Sit on a red-coloured seat and begin the worship. Light a diya and incense sticks in front of Lord Hanuman's idol.

Offer red flowers and sindoor to Bajrangbali.

After this, offer bhog to Lord Hanuman. Tulsi leaves should be included in the offering.

Devotees may offer bananas, boondi, besan laddoos, jaggery with roasted gram or churma as bhog, as these are believed to be among Lord Hanuman's favourite offerings.

Once the offerings are made, recite the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion. This can be followed by Hanuman Aarti and the chanting of sacred mantras.

Hanuman Ji's Mantras

ॐ हनुमते नमः

ॐ ऐं भ्रीम हनुमते, श्री राम दूताय नमः।

ॐ आंजनेयाय विद्महे वायुपुत्राय धीमहि तन्नो हनुमत् प्रचोदयात्।

ॐ नमो हनुमते रुद्रावताराय सर्वशत्रुसंहारणाय सर्वरोगहराय सर्ववशीकरणाय रामदूताय स्वाहा।

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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